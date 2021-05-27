New Jungle Cruise trailer has major Pirates of the Caribbean vibes

The latest trailer for Jungle Cruise is here, and it's giving us major Pirates of the Caribbean vibes – think boats, baddies, and swashbuckling a-plenty. Emily Blunt plays researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, who's traveled from England to the Amazon in search of an ancient tree with healing powers that could change the future of medicine forever. She enlists the help of Frank, played by Dwayne Johnson, a skipper with a ramshackle boat and plenty of wisecracks. Inspired by the Disneyland ride of the same name, things predictably don't go to plan – a number of dangers and supernatural forces lurk within the rainforest.