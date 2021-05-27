Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum offers exclusive workshop to help teachers inspire future historians

The last two years have not been kind to any industry, least of all museums. When museums initially closed their doors during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many quickly focused their efforts online and supplied visitors with an endless list of online materials, virtual events, and artist webinars. However, despite this successful virtual pivot many museums have made, the financial impact on American museums has been undeniably devastating. While the pandemic continues to rage on with the introduction of the new Delta variant, many museums are taking this time to contemplate how best to ensure their museum not only lasts through this second wave but has a place in our changing social landscape.

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO