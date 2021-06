Masons to meet The Lincolnton Masonic Lodge 354 holds its regular meeting on the third Thursday of every month. Dinner is served at 6:30 with the meeting starting at 7:30. AA meeting There is an Alcoholics Anony­mous/ Al Anon meeting being held each Tuesday Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Dunn’s Chapel Methodist Church located at 6563 Ridge Road in Ap­pling, […]