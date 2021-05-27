Cancel
Texas State

Rebound: Waitr bringing jobs to Central Texas

By Joey Horta
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 17 days ago
Central Texas is on the rebound.

Hundreds of new jobs are coming to the area.

The food delivery app WAITR wants you to help them deliver.

Kim jones is hard at work.

"I go to all the restaurants," Jones says.

As WAITR's marketing manager for the Waco area, she makes sure local restaurants have the support they need to get meals delivered to customers.

"Before it was like a luxury to have food delivered to us but with the pandemic it became a necessity," Jones says.

And that means having breakfast from Brown House Cafe in Woodway on demand.

"Technology has brought us now to where everything is at our fingertips," Jones says.

So much so, WAITR is hiring 200 drivers in the Waco area alone.

These are independent contractors, paid depending on distance traveled and mostly by tips.

"It depends on how much you're willing to work," Jones says.

When a customer places an order, a WAITR driver gets an alert through the app.

They head to the restaurant for pick up, place the meal in a hot bag, and hit the road.

But at the end of the day, Jones says "We are about helping local restaurants bring food to everyday people who might not have the chance to go out, or end of a long day, helping a mom out with dinner."

Just like the back of her shirt says, 'great local food delivered to your door,' something she's passionate about. "I love my job. I really love my job."

If you're interested in applying to WAITR, you can do that here. https://waitrapp.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIlrfsl-rp8AIVGI_ICh2QpgWWEAAYASAAEgJpBPD_BwE

