UNITED STATES—The World Series of Poker is underway in Las Vegas and will run through until the end of November. Qualification for the event begins as early as May, with online satellite competitions seeing people qualifying both in person and online. This year’s event’s first qualifier was high-profile; former San Antonio Spurs player Tony Parker secured his spot in poker’s main event. Whilst he is a big name, plenty of other people have decided to play poker online for real money, looking to get their place around the tables of the WSOP. Many will have Chris Moneymaker in their thoughts, the winner of the 2003 main event and someone who qualified by playing online in his basement. He played real money games at home, qualified for the 2003 event, and took home more than $1m.

