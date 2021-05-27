Cancel
COVID-19: CVS Health Unveils Sweepstakes To Encourage Vaccinations

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qL1qm_0aDLtk4a00
CVS Health is beginning a sweepstake that includes Super Bowl tickets and trips in an effort to encourage residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Photo Credit: CVS Health

CVS Health is jumping on the bandwagon in getting more Americans vaccinated for COVID-19 by offering big prizes including international trips, tickets to the next Super Bowl, and lots of other incentives.

The sweepstakes kick off on Tuesday, June 1, when all eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win from thousands of fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period, the company said.

CVS Health is working to close gaps in hesitancy, and through the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, provide a positive reminder of the activities that are possible once vaccinated.

Among the partners and prizes planned to date:

  • CVS Health: 50 $500 giveaways and five Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions
  • Norwegian Cruise Line: 100 7-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, and more
  • Procter & Gamble: VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, hotel, and more
  • Bermuda Tourism Authority: Five three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation, and more
  • Hinge: 500 $100 gift cards for dates and one Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card
  • iHeartMedia: VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage passes
  • smarTours: Six fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare
  • Wyndham Rewards: Five two-night weekend getaways with a Platinum membership upgrade and a Grand Prize seven-night getaway including airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade, redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts, and vacation rentals around the globe

The contest runs through Saturday, July 10.

For more information and to enter starting on June 1, individuals can visit www.cvs.com/onestepclosersweeps where official rules will be published.

IN THIS ARTICLE
