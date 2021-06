It's that time of the year again—June, when Hallmark card displays turn to thoughts of Dads n Grads, and consumer-focused websites whip up handy shopping guides for giving a gift to the father figure in your life. This can also be a fraught time for some—we empathize more than you know—but the truth is, no matter who you call daddy, it's a wonderful time of year to think about giving a gift to someone you love. In this handy guide, produced in partnership with our fulfillment partners at Seattle Coffee Gear, we've outline 10 incredible gifts to consider sharing this June holiday season. From beans to brewers, canisters to Chemexes, here are 10 lovely gifts to share.