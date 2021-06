The Northampton Yellow Jackets got their first win of the season this week against the Franklin Broncos on May 24. The Jackets have been searching for a win as they downed the Broncos in four innings 19-6, despite letting six runs up in the second. The Jackets waved farewell to their lone senior Deshawn Jefferson before the blowout win in Eastville. Jefferson hadn’t played baseball since his Little League days but picked the sport back up this year after his main sport of basketball was canceled over the winter due to COVID-19.