I know, I know. No one likes to talk about their periods. We all cringe when tampon commercials are on tv. We make sure we cover up boxes of pads and tampons with other things in our grocery store baskets, but let's be real, women have periods every month and not only are they a hassle, they also cost money. Whether you buy tampons or pads, having a period every month is money out of your pocket which is no big deal if you have money, but what do you do if period products aren't in your monthly budget?