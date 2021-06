Georgia Power announces the company and the Georgia Power Foundation are committing to invest $15 million annually from 2021-2025, $75 million over the five-year period, to help advance racial equity and social justice efforts in Georgia. The social justice funding supports initiatives focused on education equity, criminal justice, and economic empowerment. The company’s investment is a part of the commitment by Southern Company, Georgia Power’s parent company, and its charitable foundations to invest a combined $200 million over five years in community investments to support these efforts. To learn more about Georgia Power’s commitment to communities across the state, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Community.