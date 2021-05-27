Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

DAT, FourKites partner to provide unparalleled visibility into spot truckload shipments

dcvelocity.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDAT Freight & Analytics, North America’s largest marketplace for truckload freight, and FourKites, the leading real-time supply chain visibility platform in the world, today announced a strategic partnership that will bring real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility to the DAT network. The partnership will give brokers the ability to seamlessly improve...

www.dcvelocity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourkites#Dat Freight Analytics#Eta#Eld#Trackable#North American#Roper Technologies#Cpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Industry
Related
Industrydcvelocity.com

FourKites supports enhanced ETAs for air freight shipments

Supply chain visibility platform provider FourKites has launched a tool that provides estimated time of arrival (ETA) data for air freight shipments, saying it can increase users’ confidence in a transport mode that is notoriously difficult to track even though it is typically used for the most critical shipments. The...
Reading, PApennbizreport.com

Ammeraal Beltech to expand US Modular manufacturing operations in Reading

Ammeraal Beltech announced Wednesday plans to expand U.S. Modular manufacturing operations for its uni brand in Reading. The announcement follows the announcement last month of the company’s plan for a new multi-phased greenfield conveyor belt production plant in Buford, Ga. “This announcement further supports our growth strategy and our ambition...
Businessaithority.com

Amperity CDP And Braze Partner To Deliver Unparalleled Customer Data And Engagement Solution

Joint Solution Creates Virtuous Cycle Of Enhanced Customer Profiles And Multi-channel Customer Journeys For 1:1 Personalized Experiences. Amperity, the leading customer data platform for consumer brands, announced a partnership with Braze, a comprehensive customer engagement platform, to create a bi-directional integration uniting the companies’ industry-leading solutions for customer identity management and multi-channel customer engagement. The partnership will empower Braze users to deliver more effective, personalized, and memorable experiences to customers by leveraging Amperity’s comprehensive Customer 360 profiles, customer insights, and predictive attributes in real-time. Amperity customers will gain access to Braze’s cross-channel customer engagement tools to guide users through an intuitive flow of constructing 1:1 personalized journeys. With this announcement, Amperity is also now a member of Braze Alloys, a curated ecosystem of technology and solutions partners to help Braze customers integrate, customize, and amplify their customer engagement capabilities.
Businessaithority.com

Contentstack Expands Its Award-winning Customer Support To Launch The Industry’s First Cross-Vendor Service Commitment Program

Extending Care without Compromise™ to joint customers of Contentstack Catalysts provides unparalleled post-purchase support to companies embracing the MACH architecture. Contentstack, the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), announced it is expanding its Care Without Compromise™ program to Catalysts in order to provide joint customers the highest level of post-purchase support. Contentstack Catalysts are partners with complementary technology and like-minded about delivering a high-value solution for customers, including outstanding customer service. With this program, Contentstack and participating Catalysts are partnering not just for sales, marketing, and integration, but also for customer service and support.
SoftwareWebProNews

Canonical and Blender Partner to Provide Support Options

Blender has partnered with Canonical to provide enterprise-grade support to Blender users. Blender is an open source 3D animation tool that has been used in the film, TV, tech and science community for years. As an open source platform, however, Blender hasn’t always had the support options its commercial competitors can boast.
IndustryLogistics Management

FourKites rolls out Dynamic ETA for Air

Earlier this week, Chicago-based FourKites, a provider of real-time tracking and visibility solutions across transportation modes and digital platforms, introduced what it called a supply chain visibility first, in the form of its new offering, Dynamic ETA for Air. Company officials explained that this offering enables shippers, carriers, and 3PLs...
Industryfoodlogistics.com

Freight Claims Application Provides Visibility for Carriers

Cass Information Systems, Inc. launched Cass FreightClaim360, a freight claims management application for carriers and other logistical service providers. The cloud-based software helps carriers automate each step of the claims lifecycle and gain extensive visibility into the details of claims. “Freight claims are an expensive problem, so improved processes and...
Softwareprunderground.com

Greenlight Guru and MedCrypt Partner to Provide Cybersecurity Solutions for Medical Devices

Greenlight Guru, medical device quality management software (QMS) company, and proactive healthcare cybersecurity developer MedCrypt, today announce a strategic partnership to simplify the way medical device solution providers collaborate and increase the security posture of life-saving technologies. MedCrypt’s cybersecurity software paired with Greenlight Guru’s eQMS solutions offer medical device manufacturers (MDMs) both proactive security features and ongoing quality management services to ensure better security preparedness.
IndustryLogistics Management

DAT Truckload Volume Index sees May rates rise

Despite some mixed readings, the May edition of the DAT Truckload Volume Index, which was recently issued by DAT Freight & analytics, an online marketplace for spot market truckload freight, tuned in another strong month of performance. The DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI) reflects the change in the number of...
Industryfreightwaves.com

ArcBest’s chief yield officer on truckload capacity — Point of Sale

This episode of Point of Sale is sponsored by ArcBest. ArcBest is more than logistics. Whatever you do, whatever you ship, ArcBest makes it easier for you to do business. ArcBest combines reliable capacity, innovative technology and trusted relationships to take the complexity out of your supply chain and keep your shipments moving. That’s what makes ArcBest more than logistics.
Economyaithority.com

Cowbell Cyber Extends Partner Program to Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

Cowbell Cyber, the industry’s first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), announced a new extension of its partnership program, Cowbell Connect, to include Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). The first-of-its-kind program will provide MSSPs access to Cowbell Factors, Cowbell Insights and the AI-powered risk intelligence that anchors Cowbell’s precise underwriting.
Economyaithority.com

Notabene and Elliptic Partner to Provide a FATF-Compliant Solution to Crypto Businesses and Banks

Notabene and Elliptic launch a ready-to-use solution that complies with FATF Recommendations to virtual asset service providers (VASPs) and financial institutions (FIs) VASPs and FIs can automate the exchange of counterparty information during cryptoasset transactions securely and privately. Notabene, a fast-growing FATF Travel Rule solution provider, has integrated with Elliptic,...
Economybusinesstravelnews.com

Sabre Partners with Risk Scoring Provider Gopass

Sabre Corp. has added travel health risk management specialist Gopass Global to its Developer Partner platform, enabling travel agents to see risk scores for flight booking options within Sabre's global distribution system. Under the partnership, Gopass's Travel Risk Optimizer tool can be integrated with Sabre's GDS via API for agents...
Industryfreightwaves.com

White Paper: Shipment Visibility Expectations Aren’t What You Think

“Visibility” is more than just a red hot industry buzzword. Visibility technology companies – including project44, FourKites and Tive – have all received funding boosts and participated in successful acquisitions in recent months. A push for visibility is a push for transparency, and in today’s supply chain, transparency is more important than ever.
dcvelocity.com

Shifl and Terminal49 partner to give shippers unprecedented visibility into container movement

June 14, 2021, Suffern NY — With more inventory delayed than ever before, shippers are scrambling to find solutions. A significant collaboration between Shifl, a digital freight forwarder, and Terminal49, a container and shipment tracking platform enhances data accessibility, providing the same level of visibility to all shippers, whether they ship 5 or 20,000 TEUs a year.
Softwareaithority.com

EKA Transforms Truckload Carrier Performance With Digital Fleet Solution

Industry Leading Omni-TMS Cloud-Based Platform From EKA Empowers Carrier Growth. EKA Solutions Inc, the industry leading provider of cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem for carriers, brokers and shippers, and recipient of the prestigious FreightTech 100 award announces a digital truck software solution to transform truckload fleet performance. EKA Omni-TMS for...
Technologysmarteranalyst.com

Upstart Partners NXTsoft to Provide Improved Services to Financial Institutions

Artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform Upstart Holdings (UPST) and workflow application programming interface (API) connectivity provider NXTsoft have signed a partnership agreement to enable Upstart to streamline the implementation of its platform to financial institutions in the U.S. Upstart helps consumers get personal loans by connecting them to its bank...