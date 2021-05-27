DAT, FourKites partner to provide unparalleled visibility into spot truckload shipments

Joint Solution Creates Virtuous Cycle Of Enhanced Customer Profiles And Multi-channel Customer Journeys For 1:1 Personalized Experiences. Amperity, the leading customer data platform for consumer brands, announced a partnership with Braze, a comprehensive customer engagement platform, to create a bi-directional integration uniting the companies’ industry-leading solutions for customer identity management and multi-channel customer engagement. The partnership will empower Braze users to deliver more effective, personalized, and memorable experiences to customers by leveraging Amperity’s comprehensive Customer 360 profiles, customer insights, and predictive attributes in real-time. Amperity customers will gain access to Braze’s cross-channel customer engagement tools to guide users through an intuitive flow of constructing 1:1 personalized journeys. With this announcement, Amperity is also now a member of Braze Alloys, a curated ecosystem of technology and solutions partners to help Braze customers integrate, customize, and amplify their customer engagement capabilities.