Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the Season 1 finale of Debris on NBC, called "Celestial Body." Debris debuted on NBC this year to bring back the kind of layered and mythology-heavy storytelling that arguably hadn't been present on network television since the end of Fringe back in 2013. And it's no coincidence that Debris has been able to pull off what Fringe did so well, as Debris creator Joel Wyman served as showrunner and executive producer on Fringe. In "Celestial Body," Debris delivered a shocker for Fringe fans when John Noble made a surprise appearance as Otto, and Wyman opened up about how it worked out and what it means for the future of the show.