Atlantic Logistics is top sponsor for upcoming U.S. transportation conferences

dcvelocity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlantic Logistics is pleased to announce the company’s role as a top, platinum-level sponsor for both the Freight Transportation Research Association (FTR) Transportation Conference 2021 to be held from September 13 until 17 at the Historic Union Station in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the 2021 The National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) and U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting to be held October 18 until 21 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

www.dcvelocity.com
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MSA To Present At Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) - Get Report, the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that Nish Vartanian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kenneth Krause, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences:
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

4Front Ventures Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

PHOENIX, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced its executive team will participate in two upcoming conferences:. Piper Sandler 41 st Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference is being held June 3-4, 2021....
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

Detroit-based Airspace Link Completes $10M Investment Round

Detroit-based Airspace Link Inc., a North American provider of solutions to help the FAA, state, and local government agencies better plan for and manage the safe integration of drone technologies into communities, has announced the completion of a $10-million series A capital raise with Bay Area-based investor Altos Ventures. “Airspace...
Trafficrtands.com

American Public Transportation Association calls for passenger rail trust fund

APTA is arguing for a national passenger rail trust fund. The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) submitted for the record testimony for the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure hearing, “When Unlimited Potential Meets Limited Resources: The Benefits and Challenges of High-Speed Rail and Emerging Rail Technologies”, held on May 6, 2021.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
TheStreet

Passage Bio To Participate In Upcoming June Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) , a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in June:. Jefferies Healthcare ConferenceFormat: PresentationDate: Wednesday, June 2,...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Carriers bet on Capacity-as-a-Service

Over the past decade, as-a-service (aaS) business models have infiltrated supply chain actors in order to advance the industry to keep up with increasingly tech-focused lifestyles. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) has targeted shippers across the globe, promising an easier way to handle in-house procurement and transportation workflows, and offer a layer of...
Wilmington, NCFurniture Today

AHFA/SFC Logistics Conference sets agenda

HIGH POINT — With supply chain issues front-and-center in the furniture industry, the 2021 American Home Furnishings Alliance Logistics Conference has sold out. “Navigating into the Future” is set for June 14-16 at the Embassy Suites Riverfront hotel in Wilmington, N.C. AHFA and its Specialized Furniture Carriers division compile the...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Gracell Biotechnologies To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Conferences In June

SUZHOU, China and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual conferences:
Baltimore County, MDavenuenews.com

CCBC earns U.S. Department of Transportation recognition

May 24, from the Community College of Baltimore County:. The Community College of Baltimore County is pleased to announce that it is a 2021 Center of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education (CoE) designee. The CoE designation by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) recognizes community...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MyChesCo

Secretary Granholm Announces G7 Initiative to Decarbonize Heavy Industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week during the G7 Climate and Environment Ministerial, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm thanked the United Kingdom for its leadership as this year’s G7 President and launched the new G7 Industrial Decarbonization Agenda (IDA), an ambitious initiative to tackle climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from heavy industry.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Uber Freight launches Shipper Platform in Canada

Digital freight brokerage Uber Freight (NYSE:UBER) on Tuesday launched its self-service platform for shippers within Canada. The company began doing business in Canada in 2019 and has been manually facilitating domestic and cross-border shipments originating from Ontario and Quebec. With the launch of Uber Freight’s Shipper Platform, Canadian shippers will...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Frontier Airlines To Participate In The Wolfe Research Transportation And Industrials Conference

DENVER, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc. (ULCC) , today announced that James Dempsey, EVP and chief financial officer, Frontier Airlines, will participate in the Ultra-Low-Cost-Carrier panel discussion at the Wolfe Research Transportation and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 25th at 10:20 AM EDT.
Chicago, ILCrain's Chicago Business

Crain's Transportation Event Series: The future of freight & logistics

Chicago's long history as one of the country's largest freight and logistics hubs is well known. But can the region's infrastructure keep up with the growth in rail and trucking? Join Crain's as we explore the future of the Chicago area's freight and logistics industry and what infrastructure is needed to support its expansion going forward.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Location Data Helps Optimize Safety and Efficiency Protocols for Transportation and Logistics

When it comes to operating a successful commercial fleet business, maintaining proper safety and efficiency protocols are critical. However, fleet managers may face the undue feeling that when they work to increase fleet safety standards, operational efficiency may drop. But, when fleet managers push to create more efficient fleets, safety measures could drop.
Labor IssuesPosted by
Forbes

Norse Atlantic Signs Deal With Global Transport Workers As It Seeks Labor Backing For Transatlantic Flights

The London-based organization that represents most of the world’s unionized transportation workers has signed a recognition agreement with Norwegian startup airline Norse Atlantic Airways. The agreement, signed Tuesday, burnishes the airline’s affiliation with labor, which is important because predecessor airline Norwegian Air Shuttle battled with U.S. labor unions during its...
Industrydcvelocity.com

DAYTON FREIGHT NAMED REGIONAL CARRIER OF THE YEAR BY FLI TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS

DAYTON FREIGHT NAMED REGIONAL CARRIER OF THE YEAR BY FLI TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS. DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has been recognized as the 2020-2021 Scotwood Industries Regional Carrier of the Year by FLI Transportation and Logistics. Key points contributing...