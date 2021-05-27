Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Among Top Franchises for Women

(REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE) Dell is the latest to join a trending game of commercial real estate hot potato by selling off 35 acres of prime real estate in Round Rock to Switch. With people and companies realizing how viable remote work is across several industries, companies are re-evaluating the role of the in-office worker. Many large companies, including Dell Technologies, are starting to ditch their expensive investments, those big, shiny office buildings and, in some cases, even office compounds. The American Genius has learned from a Dell source that they’re lightening their commercial real estate load by selling off approximately 35-acres of their Dell Round Rock campus to Switch, who will build a 1.5 million sq. ft. building called “The Rock.” Additionally, they are leasing the third floor in another building to the Army Futures Command (AFC) for their Resource Operations Center. Dell seems to be making out well in these transactions, reducing their real estate holdings and repurposing the other space by leasing it.