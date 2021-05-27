Cancel
Business

Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Among Top Franchises for Women

By Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranchise Business Review Lists 50 Brands With Satisfied Female Franchisees. “We are so pleased to be recognized for the unique opportunity we offer to our smart, successful female franchise owners,” said Todd Hopkins, founder and CEO of Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services. “The women in our brand prove every day that with a flexible business model, they can, indeed, do it all and do it well.”

