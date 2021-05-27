Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Stephen King Talks Lisey's Story Ahead of Apple TV+ Premiere [Video]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 17 days ago

Author Stephen King discusses his thriller "Lisey's Story" in a new video posted ahead of the show's premiere on Apple TV+. Take a deeper look into Lisey's Story — the new Apple TV+ series based on the novel by Stephen King. Explore King's process of adapting the story to the screen and hear from director Pablo Larraín, producer J.J. Abrams and the show's cast on their experience working with the legendary author.

www.iclarified.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Owen
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Stephen King
Person
Owen King
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Darkness#Series Premiere#Story Ahead#Widow Lisey Landon#Author Stephen King#Video#Producer J J Abrams#Explore King#Author Scott Landon#Director Pablo Larra N#Disturbing Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesComicBook

Lisey's Story Star Dane DeHaan Details Bringing Stephen King's Darkness to the Surface

Author Stephen King has never shied away from embracing the darker side of the connection between creators and their fans, with his novel Misery being one of the most unsettling depictions of the dangers of delusion. With Lisey's Story, King once again created a disturbing character in Jim Dooley, a fan who won't let the death of his favorite author stop him from connecting with his legacy by any means necessary. For the Apple TV+ adaptation of the novel, Dane DeHaan embodies that darkness to deliver a chilling depiction of the villain. Lisey's Story premieres on Apple TV+ on June 4th.
Moviesimdb.com

Dane DeHaan Talks ‘Lisey’s Story,’ Why He’s Not Interested In Returning To ‘Spider-Man’ & More [The Playlist Podcast]

If you’re familiar with the work of actor Dane DeHaan, there’s no denying the man has a talent for being pretty damn creepy. He’s no stranger to bringing to life some truly dark characters over the course of his long career. Well, even if you think you’ve seen DeHaan play scary roles in the past, perhaps nothing beats his role as Jim Dooley in “Lisey’s Story.”
CelebritiesComicBook

Lisey's Story Star Jennifer Jason Leigh on the Magic of Stephen King's Worlds

It's a good time to be a Stephen King fan, with the author undergoing a renaissance of his stories being adapted into live-action projects with top-tier talent, which includes the all-new adaptation of his 2006 novel Lisey's Story. While many of the stars of the new Apple TV+ series are newcomers to the world of King, Jennifer Jason Leigh is no stranger, having also starred in the 1995 film Dolores Claiborne, based on the 1992 novel of the same name. Leigh plays Darla in the new series, a middle child surrounded by two sisters who believe to have otherworldly afflictions. Lisey's Story premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 4th.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

No, Really. What Is Lisey's Story in Apple TV+'s Lisey's Story?

Stephen King has long maintained that Lisey’s Story, his 2006 horror-romance novel about the grieving widow of a best-selling writer, is his favorite in his extensive oeuvre. Talking to journalists in February during an all-virtual Television Critics Association press day to promote Apple TV+’s adaptation of Lisey’s, he justified his partiality by saying it’s “a story about love and marriage and the creative impulse. And it’s also got a kick-ass villain in it, which I liked a lot.”
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

Apple TV’s ‘Lisey’s Story’ Promises Beautiful Horror

Apple TV’s Lisey’s Story, which premieres this Friday, looks both like the kind of show I’d be scared to watch and the kind of show I’d want to watch. I’m not very good with scary movies, but I also love thrillers, so I’m absolutely torn on this one. I have greatly enjoyed Apple TV+’s Servant, which can be said to straddle the line, and the thing about Lisey’s Story is that it was adapted by Stephen King himself.
MoviesA.V. Club

Ron Cephas Jones on playing a "villain of circumstance" in Stephen King's Lisey's Story

The year kicked off with Paramount+’s splashy, star-studded adaptation of The Stand, which turned one of Stephen King’s most popular sagas into a sometimes compelling, frequently messy event miniseries. Meanwhile, AppleTV+ has been ramping up to launch a King adaptation of their own, Lisey’s Story, bringing a similar prestige pedigree to the novel the author has called his favorite. While The Stand is a sprawling, post-apocalyptic epic about the battle between good and evil, Lisey’s Story feels much more intimate and personal, diving into the spaces between good and evil, life and death, and reality and fiction—sometimes quite literally. One of its key players is Professor Dashmiel (Ron Cephas Jones), a man whose work and quest for answers puts him at odds with widow Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore), the series’ protagonist; but does that make him a villain? That’s one of the many questions that drew Cephas Jones to Lisey’s Story, which embraces the discomfort of uncertainty. In the video above, the actor teases the miniseries’ exploration of “the middle ground,” and shares how Stephen King’s impact was felt on set even when he wasn’t there.
MoviesTelegraph

Lisey’s Story, Apple TV+ review: an unwatchable, overacted, overstuffed folly

Stephen King has been so prolific for so long that it’s hard not to take him for granted. But Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+) represents a genuine first for the author of more than 80 novels and creator of countless big-screen franchises (he once also directed a movie about killer toasters). It’s King’s inaugural foray into the world of prestige television, though with results that suggest some paths are best left untrod.
Theater & DanceNWI.com

Worth watching: Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth,’ Stephen King’s ‘Lisey’s Story,’ A ‘Mythic’ Backstory and ‘Mosquito Coast’ Finale on Apple, Celebrating ‘Ballerina Boys’

Another banner Friday for streaming services, with Netflix premiering the magical quest fantasy Sweet Tooth, and Stephen King adapting his novel Lisey’s Story for Apple TV+. PBS’ American Masters profiles a popular all-male ballet troupe. Sweet Tooth. Series Premiere. Based on (what else) a comic book series, this endearing eight-part...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Julianne Moore talks ‘Lisey's Story,’ unforgettable roles

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Julianne Moore talks with Willie Geist about her role in the new Apple TV+ drama series “Lisey's Story,” based on the 2006 novel by author Stephen King. Moore also opens up about some of her unforgettable roles in Hollywood, including in “The Big Lebowski” and “Still Alice.”
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lisey’s Story’ On Apple TV+, A Stephen King Story Where Julianne Moore Plays The Widow Of A Mysteriously Dark Author

Lisey’s Story is a novel that’s close to Stephen King‘s heart, because it was generated from a vision of what his office would look like after he died, something that almost happened 22 years ago when he was hit by a van in his home state of Maine. So, any adaptation of the show for television would have likely not gone forward unless King himself adapted it. Enter Apple; it was able to use its massive resources to bring in King as well as J.J. Abrams and a top cast on the project. But how well does it bring one of King’s favorite novels to life?
Books & LiteratureVulture

Lisey’s Story Series-Premiere Recap: Sometimes Dead Is Better

The series premiere of Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story sets the stage effectively, introducing viewers to the six major characters of the Stephen King novel on which this production is based. With a dreamy, surreal tone, director Pablo Larraín navigates an introduction to a story about who owns intangible things like memory, passion, and creativity. Does art belong to the artist or the reader? The 2006 novel was one of King’s most personal, which is why he has chosen to adapt it himself, but it’s also one of his most unusual. There are no killer clowns in sewers or haunted old hotels in Lisey’s Story. It’s about connections, art, fandom, and mortality — not the easiest subjects for a prestige miniseries. However, the premiere is effectively moody and very impressive in its craft. Will it build more momentum and urgency to hold viewers more tightly? It doesn’t need to now, but it will soon.
Detroit, MIMorning Sun

On TV: Game shows, Father Casey, 'Lisey's Story,' 'The Kings,' more...

Sunday is fun day — or night — for game show fans thanks to ABC (WXYZ-Channel 7 in Detroit). "Celebrity Family Feud" gets things under way at 8 p.m. June 6, followed by the return of "The Chase," adding Britain's Mark "The Beast" Labbett to the lineup, at 9 p.m. and "To Tell the Truth" at 10. Game on!
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Lisey’s Story review – a swollen snoozefest from Stephen King

The advice that a writer should “kill all your darlings” has been variously attributed. William Faulkner, Allan Ginsberg, Oscar Wilde, GK Chesterton and Arthur Quiller-Couch all get a look-in. Stephen King approved the accepted wisdom in his book On Writing. “Kill your darlings, kill your darlings,” he said with the relish one would hope for from a master of horror. “Even when it breaks your egocentric little scribbler’s heart, kill your darlings.”
TV & Videosyoungbway.org

Claire Keane Appearing in “Lisey’s Story” on Apple TV+, Emerson Steele in Virtual Production of SOMETHING ROTTEN, and more!

Claire Keane (Waitress) in the mini-series “Lisey’s Story” playing the younger version of Julianne Moore’s character, now streaming on Apple TV+!. Emerson Steele (Violet) is playing Portia in a virtual production of Something Rotten, streaming July 16-24! Get tickets HERE. Sam Poon (Sing Street, The King and I, Macbeth, Runaways)...
TV ShowsPosted by
Space.com

Stephen King teleportation story 'The Jaunt' to be adapted into TV series

Co-creator of "Fear The Walking Dead" Dave Erickson is set to develop Stephen King’s short story "The Jaunt" for indie studio MRC (Media Rights Capital) Television. According to Deadline, this is part of a multi-year deal in which Erickson will exclusively work on the creation and development of an unspecified number of television shows on which he will serve as writer and/or showrunner.