Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Apple Developer Forums Get New Features

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has announced some improvements to its Developer Forums including tags, image upload, comments, and more. The Apple Developer Forums offer a trusted space to find answers, ask questions, and share thoughts on a variety of code-level topics with fellow developers and Apple engineers. New features now make it even easier to keep track of activity, search for content, post replies, and more.

www.iclarified.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Developer#Space Engineers#Developer Forums#Rss#Apple Engineers#Fellow Developers#Visual Details#Upload Images#Image Upload#Post Comments#Multiple Tags#Tag Descriptions#Choosing Tags#Share Thoughts#Code Level Topics#Subscribe#Questions#Post Replies#Clarification#Context
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
Related
ComputersThe Verge

Chrome will soon warn you when you might not want to trust an extension

Google is rolling out new safety features for Chrome which are designed to make it easier to spot dubious downloads and extensions. They build upon the browser’s Enhanced Safe Browsing feature, which launched last year to offer better warnings against phishing sites. When it comes to Chrome extensions, the browser...
Cell Phonesprweek.com

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Apple has showcased the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) privacy feature on iOS in a new ad. Extensive tracking occurs online and in apps, with that data being collected, shared, aggregated and monetized. This app purports to give users the option to protect their personal information and privacy. The new Apple...
Businessnfcw.com

Apple eyes alternative payments with new business development role

Apple is seeking to recruit a business development manager to research and form partnerships with “strategic alternative payment providers”, launch “new programs” and contribute to “business strategy and product roadmaps for the growth of Apple Pay and Wallet Services”, a job advertisement posted by the company reveals. The advert states...
TechnologyApple Insider

Apple award-winning Fantastical gains new meeting integration features

Premium Fantastical users now get the newly updated contacts app Cardhop 2.0 for Mac, iPhone and iPad, which brings more meeting and invitation features to the calendar app. Flexibits, winner of Apple's Mac App of the Year 2020 for calendar app Fantastical, has revamped its subscription to add in its separate contacts app, Cardhop. The move comes alongside the release of a revised Cardhop 2.0, which includes more integration into Fantastical.
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

Apple Officially Releases iOS 14.6 with These 5 New Features and Changes

Today, Apple released the official iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 software updates. If you haven’t, you can quickly install them by going to Settings, then General, then tap on Software Update. Even though this update isn’t as big as iOS 14.5, which brought a new way to unlock your iPhone with your face mask on, and App Tracking Transparency, there are still a few new features that will make you want to download it, especially if you’re going to make the most out of Apple Music Lossless Audio. Continue reading to browse everything new in iOS 14.6.
Computersandroidpolice.com

Chromebooks are getting one of Apple's best Bluetooth features

It's no secret that Chromebooks have had a rough history with Bluetooth. From middling stability to audio cut-outs, using wireless devices on Chrome OS has long been subpar. Fast forward to today, and the Bluetooth situation has improved — albeit still with some minor hiccups. One of the most annoying issues with Bluetooth is its tedious pairing process, which Google took it upon itself to fix with Fast Pair in 2017. While that brought seamless pairing to Android devices, support for Chromebooks is nonexistent. After a long hiatus, it seems Google will finally add the long-overdue Fast Pair to Chrome OS.
TechnologyApple Insider

Apple unveils WWDC 2021 plans, including new developer 'Pavilions'

Apple has announced the schedule for its forthcoming Worldwide Developer Conference for 2021, including the introduction of a new Pavilions feature for developers looking to choose which online events to attend. Apple has previously announced that this year's WWDC will run from June 7 to 11, 2021, and also that...
SoftwareSynthtopia

Bitwig Studio 4 Brings Major New Features, Apple Silicon Support

Bitwig has announced Bitwig Studio 4, a major update to their DAW for macOS & Windows. Bitwig Studio 4 focuses on ‘new musical timelines’, including comping for audio clips, both in the Clip Launcher and the Arranger; a new set of Operators, for changing the chance, recurrence, and more of any note or audio event; Random Spread for any expression point (like per-note pitch, or audio panning); and Native Apple Silicon support on Mac, even allowing Intel and ARM plug-ins to work side-by-side.
Softwareava360.com

Popular software development tool Docker gets Apple M1 support

Docker, a popular multi-platform application used by software developers, has released a version that runs natively on Apple Silicon hardware, including Macs released with Apple’s custom-designed M1 chip. The M1 chip uses the ARM instruction set and cannot natively run software that was designed to run on the x86 architecture...
Technologytechthelead.com

Apple Is Reportedly Developing New iPad Pro Design for 2022

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on a new iPad Pro design coming in 2022. Apparently, the upcoming iPad Pro would integrate a glass back to enable wireless charging, which would be a premiere. The glass back design style would be a nice change and would complement Apple’s recent iPhone design concept. However, the new iPad Pro is still in early development as plans could “change or be canceled before next year’s launch.”
Technologymspoweruser.com

Microsoft Launcher gets updated with a couple of new features

Microsoft Launcher app has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 6.210502.0.963770, the update brings a couple of new features, performance improvements, and general bug fixes. Talking about what’s new, it’s now possible to long-press to delete the work folder. The update also includes French privacy requirements,...
ComputersMacRumors Forums

Apple Updates iWork for iOS and macOS With New Linking Features and More

For Pages and Numbers on iOS and macOS, the updates include the ability for users to link different elements, such as a link to a web page, an email address, and phone number to different shapes, objects, lines, and text boxes. Unfortunately, Keynote doesn't get this feature but, alongside Pages...
Cell Phones6abc

Apple unveils iOS 15 with new features for post-pandemic life

Apple kicked off its annual developers conference on Monday by unveiling new features on iOS 15 that cater to our lives as the world begins to emerge from the pandemic, including updates to video calls on FaceTime and digital keys in Apple Wallet. On FaceTime, Apple will offer new options...
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Apple (AAPL) Previews New iPad Productivity Features with iPadOS 15

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AppleÂ® today previewed iPadOSÂ® 15, with new features that take advantage of the unique capabilities of iPadÂ®, helping users be more productive and taking the versatility of iPad even further. iPadOS 15 introduces a multitasking experience that is even more intuitive, making features like Split View and Slide Over easier to discover, easier to use, and more powerful. Notes goes systemwide with Quick Note, and offers new ways to collaborate and organize whether typing or writing with Apple PencilÂ®. New widget layouts for the Home Screen and App Library offer simple ways to personalize the iPad experience and organize apps. Translate delivers new features for translating text and conversations, and users can now build apps for iPhoneÂ® and iPad, on iPad, with Swift PlaygroundsÂ®. iPadOS 15 also includes new privacy controls in SiriÂ®, Mail, and more places across the system to further protect user information.
Technologymactech.com

Apple previews new developer tools and technologies

Apple has unveiled new tools and technologies for developers. They include Xcode Cloud, In-App Events, Custom Product Pages, and more. Xcode Cloud is a new continuous integration and delivery cloud service designed specifically for Apple developers. Built into Xcode 13, Xcode Cloud offers, per Apple, “a fast and simple way for developers and teams of all sizes to build, test, and deliver high-quality apps even more efficiently.”
ElectronicsDC Rainmaker

Here’s All The New Apple watchOS 8 Upcoming Features

As part of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), held each June – again this year held purely online, the company has outlined numerous aspects of their platforms (iOS, iPad OS, watchOS, etc..) However, for this post I’m going to purely focus on the wearables side of the house – which is watchOS, for their Apple Watch units.