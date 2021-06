Growth around Fort Gordon could push some Augusta residents into new voting districts, but if history is a guide, a federal judge might wind up drawing them. Coming up is redistricting. Every 10 years, the U.S. reapportions political seats based on population shifts or growth revealed by the census. The process starts with congressional seats, works it way through state House and Senate districts, then heads to local government bodies, such as the Augusta Commission or the Richmond County Board of Education.