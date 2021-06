Ray – 7.5/10. Ray: Brandon Easton made his debut on Mister Miracle in Future State, with a series of backups that focused on electric action in deep space amid the bottling of Metropolis. He does keep that energy in the first part of this miniseries, with Shiloh Norman pulling off a shocking space free-fall in front of millions of viewers and surviving by the skin of his teeth. But beyond that, there is relatively little of Mister Miracle being miraculous in this issue. It’s a much more grounded take on Norman, making him an anonymous celebrity who hesitates to expose his face to the world and taking on the racism he encounters in his day-to-day life. A lot of DC books have been unafraid to take on racial issues lately, but this is one of the most explicit. When it works, it really works—but unfortunately, it struggles with making Shiloh Norman a character we want to invest in.