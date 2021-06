TD - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Apr 30) adjusted net income of C$3.78 billion ($3.00 billion) increased significantly from the prior-year quarter. Results were aided by a rise in non-interest income. Also, the company recorded a recovery of credit losses in the reported quarter, which was a major positive. However, a decline in net interest income (NII) and higher expenses were the undermining factors. Probably because of the negatives, shares of the company fell 1.7% on the NYSE, following the release late last week.