Glastonbury school administrators have identified student behind yearbook hoax

GLASTONBURY — School administrators say they have identified the student responsible for covertly placing a quote from Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in this year’s Glastonbury High School yearbook and have found two other covert additions to the yearbook, including a reference to the “Boston bomber” and an offensive quote glorifying war.

WHAT HAPPENED: A quote from Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, wrongly attributed to the late George Floyd, was covertly placed in the Glastonbury High School yearbook under the picture of a student not involved in the hoax; administrators later found in the yearbook a reference to the “Boston bomber” and an offensive quote glorifying war.

ACCOUNTABILITY: Administrators say they have identified the student responsible, who has “received consequences” and referred the matter to police, who were still investigating today.

WHAT’S NEXT: Yearbook pages are being replaced and the yearbooks will be distributed when that process is complete; administration plans to revise procedures for reviewing future student submissions to the yearbook.

That’s according to an email distributed to the school community by School Superintendent Alan B. Bookman and high school Principal Nancy Bean.

“The student has received consequences in accordance with school policy and the matter has been referred to the police,” the administrators wrote in the email.

Lt. Corey Davis, the Police Department spokesman, said today, “Our case is still open. We’re investigating, and we have not come to a conclusion yet, but we hope to.”

The Hitler quote, which was wrongly attributed to the late George Floyd — the Black man murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer last year — was placed under the picture of a senior who wasn’t involved in the hoax and has been described in an earlier statement by Bean as a “victim” in the incident.

“Our first priority was to support the students victimized by this act,” Bookman and Bean wrote in the latest email. “We have been in regular contact with both the victims and the victims' families. We suspended yearbook distribution immediately.

“We are working with the yearbook publisher to send us replacement pages that will be inserted into the yearbooks,” they added later. “Senior class members who already had received the yearbook were asked to return them to the office for correction. All others will also receive their yearbooks with the corrected pages as soon as possible.

“We deeply regret not having caught the act of bigotry and vandalism before the yearbook was printed,” Bookman and Bean wrote. “We are examining and will revise our yearbook procedures for collecting and reviewing future student submissions.”

“Our school community is greatly distressed and disturbed by the antisemitic, racist, and biased yearbook incident,” they wrote. “There is no place for any of this anywhere in our school system.

“We recognize that racism and privilege exist in our society,” they continued. “As a district we have committed ourselves to examining our school system and our school culture and to dismantling any practices that support inequality, privilege, and racism.”

Erin Melocowsky, a 2020 GHS graduate who is active in the Black Lives Matter movement, said today that Glastonbury has declared racism a public health crisis, which she said should lead to some “intervention” by the school system.

She said she has called for a “town hall” on the issue in the past, adding, “Education is really important because if they don’t know the difference between right and wrong, they’re going to repeat the same mistakes.”

Kennedy Williams, a Black 2019 GHS graduate, said of the yearbook incident, “What happened wasn’t exactly surprising to me.”

When she was a student at the school, Williams said, a fellow student used a racial slur to her and received a one-day in-school suspension.