Orange County, NY

Suspect In Area Shooting Charged With Attempted Murder, DA Says

By Kathy Reakes
 17 days ago
An Orange County man has been indicted on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting a man in front of a restaurant in April after mistaking him for a police officer. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a man outside of a restaurant in the Hudson Valley.

Hector Luna Jr., 27, of Wallkill, was indicted on Monday, 24, for the Wednesday, April 14, shooting of a man outside of a Town of Wallkill restaurant, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The indictment charged Luna with:

  • Attempted murder
  • Assault
  • Criminal possession weapon

It is alleged that Luna allegedly shot Charles Miller, 48, of Walden, outside of the You You Asian Cuisine on Route 211, in the Town of Wallkill, because he thought he was a police officer, police said.

Miller had been dining in the restaurant just prior to the shooting. Emergency medical personnel and the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to the location. The injured man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Luna was taken into custody at the Hampton Inn hotel located in Pike County, Pennsylvania, and waived extradition to face the charges in New York.

Luna remains in the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail which was set in the amount of $250,000 cash, or $500,000 secured bond, or $1,000.000 unsecured bond.

A virtual court appearance for Luna is next scheduled to occur on Wednesday, June 16.

Luna faces 25 years in prison on the charge of attempted murder, the DA's Office said.

“The cooperation between, and professionalism showed by, a large number of law enforcement agencies led to the fast apprehension of this defendant, even after he crossed the state line,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “Obviously, one should be able to enjoy a night dining with family and not have to worry about becoming a victim of random gun violence.

