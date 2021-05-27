Skaneateles, Marcellus boys tennis both earns victories

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Now the seasons for area high school boys tennis teams began to wind down, with more victories accumulated by three of those sides.

Skaneateles was quite impressive in Monday’s match against Chittenango, not dropping a set on the way to a 5-0 bashing of the Bears.

In singles, Max Karpinski blew past Evan Edwards 6-0, 6-1, just as Marcus McClanahan defeated Andrew Graf 6-0, 6-2 and Marty NcNeil got a 6-1, 6-2 win over Nate Smith.

Leading the way in doubles, Hatcher Gutchess and Andrew Neumann handled Luke Dahlin and Artie Paul 6-3, 6-0, with Trevor Knupp and Duncan Raddant getting a 6-3, 6-3 sweep of Abraham and Micah Alperuto.

Marcellus rose up from some recent defeats and topped Pulaski 3-2 Monday afternoon, with the Blue Devils getting each of its points due to singles forfeits by the Mustangs.

In the contested matches, Chris Barbaro topped Brian Pond 6-0, 6-2 in singles, while ind oubles Tyler Szalach and Austin Voss won 6-2, 6-0 over Rafael Aguilar and Garrett Starbird. Mike Deveroux and Tyler Guerina got a 6-0, 6-0 shutout over Carson Hathaway and Aiden Potter.

As a follow-up on Tuesday afternoon, the Mustangs edged Manlius-Pebble Hill 3-1, the key point coming in doubles where, in three sets, Szalach and Voss outlasted Matt Roberson and Deven Trikka 6-0, 3-6, 6-1.

Also claiming two of the three singles matches, Marcellus had Barbaro win 6-3, 6-3 over Kai Hokonson while Vitale defeated Evan Cook 6-3, 6-2.

Onondaga/Westhill paired up again to find success against Phoenix on Monday, topping the Firebirds 5-0.

Only in doubles was there any real struggle, a long battle where Angelo Carr and Nate Hay needed three different tie-breakers to outlast Liam Sweeney and Isaiah Gordon 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (8-6), 7-6 (10-5).

Shay Smyth and Paul Okhman both had 6-0, 6-0 wins over, respectively, Garrett Strang and Liam Campanino, with Jon Massaro beating Alex Olschewske 6-2, 6-3. Harshdeep Banga and Sophia Featherstone got a 6-0, 6-0 win over Cayden McKay and Nate Quaco.

took on Liverpool Monday, a team it beat 5-2 two weeks earlier, but in the rematch the Warriors turned it around and beat the Wildcats 4-3.

All of WG’s points came from doubles, where the teams of Matt Mannara-Noah Ruston, Dan Good-Jonathan Welles and Cade Duda-Alex Toumbacaris dropped just four total games in six sets.

But Liverpool had Aidan Hunter and James Welch take out Michael Colon and Joe Paoli 6-2, 7-6, and the Warriors swept the singles, the key blow a rally by Evan Prosser to beat the Wildcats’ Ben Paoli 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.