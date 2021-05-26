DAT and FourKites to Provide Unparalleled Transparency and Visibility into Truckload Freight
DAT Freight & Analytics, North America’s largest marketplace for truckload freight, and FourKites®, the leading real-time supply chain visibility platform in the world, today announced a strategic partnership that will bring real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility to the DAT network. The partnership will give brokers the ability to seamlessly improve their customer service, as well as strengthen their relationships with carriers, reducing the need for check-calls and ETA management. It will also enable carriers to quickly integrate tracking through ELD or tracking applications.www.dcvelocity.com