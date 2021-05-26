Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

DAT and FourKites to Provide Unparalleled Transparency and Visibility into Truckload Freight

dcvelocity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAT Freight & Analytics, North America’s largest marketplace for truckload freight, and FourKites®, the leading real-time supply chain visibility platform in the world, today announced a strategic partnership that will bring real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility to the DAT network. The partnership will give brokers the ability to seamlessly improve their customer service, as well as strengthen their relationships with carriers, reducing the need for check-calls and ETA management. It will also enable carriers to quickly integrate tracking through ELD or tracking applications.

www.dcvelocity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Of Service#Quality Service#Network Access#Fourkites#Dat Freight Analytics#Eta#Eld#Trackable#North American#Roper Technologies#Cpg#S P#Partner Hub#Truckload Freight#Real Time Visibility Data#Dat Customers Access#Freight Brokers#Transparency#Dat President#Equipment Utilization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Industry
Related
Trafficnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market 2020 – DB Schenker, DHL, FedEx, UPS

Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Road Freight Transportation Services Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update For Second-Quarter 2021

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) today reported certain less-than-truckload ("LTL") operating metrics for May 2021. Revenue per day increased 47.6% as compared to May 2020 due to a 28.3% increase in LTL tons per day and an increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight. The change in LTL tons per day was attributable to a 32.6% increase in LTL shipments per day that was partially offset by a 3.2% decrease in LTL weight per shipment. For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 15.3% and 11.1%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year.
Technologywhattheythink.com

Implementing Inkjet Technology: Mistakes to Avoid

Even the most intelligent inkjet purchases can come with some unexpected growing pains. The desire to promote your new capabilities is natural, but it’s more important to examine your current offerings and map the value of your new capabilities to your customers' specific needs. Educating your clients about how your...
Lake Worth, FLVSC NEWS

High Freight Rates Costing Producers

High freight rates and limited availability have created another challenge for Southeast vegetable producers. Neil Mazal, with East Coast Farms and Vegetables in Lake Worth, Florida, said freight rates are historically high and may contribute to a quick and unprofitable season for some growers. “We’re in South Florida. Historically, I...
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Plava Laguna Partners With IDeaS To Automate Revenue Management Processes

IDeaS, a SAS company, the world’s leading provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today that Plava Laguna, a multi-segment, leisure hotel company, selected IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) to automate processes and leverage the technology ahead of an anticipated busy summer season. Plava Laguna’s multi-segment portfolio...
Technologydcvelocity.com

Volvo Group, Qualcomm Ventures, Zebra Technologies to Share Strategies at FourKites’ Summit

FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, will host a three-part webinar series exploring how some of the world’s most successful brands are leveraging new technologies to enable end-to-end multimodal visibility and create a more autonomous and intelligent supply network. The virtual End-to-End Supply Chain Optimization Summit will be held June 15-17, 2021, and will feature speakers from Volvo Group Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Zebra Technologies and others.
Softwareaithority.com

RCI Announces Integration With Viewpoint PMS

New technology helps resort management partners improve service levels and reduce costs with one easy-to-use online platform. RCI, the world’s premier vacation exchange company under the Panorama portfolio of leading travel membership brands, announced its integration with the global, cloud-based resort management system, Viewpoint PMS. “Efficient, high quality service has...
Portland, ORLogistics Management

DAT and FourKites team up for visibility-focused strategic partnership

Portland, Ore.-based DAT Freight & analytics, an online marketplace for spot market truckload freight, and Chicago-based FourKites, a provider of real-time tracking and visibility solutions across transportation modes and digital platforms, recently heralded a strategic partnership focused on bringing FourKite’s real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility into DAT’s network. The companies...
Industrydcvelocity.com

Backhaul Direct LLC Selected for FourKites’ Q1 2021 Premier Carrier List

FourKites, the #1 supply chain visibility platform, has named Backhaul Direct to its Premier Carrier List (PCL) for the first quarter of 2021. The PCL recognizes those carriers that have achieved the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence. In addition, the Q1 PCL highlights, for the first time, carriers that are registered as partners in the US Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay® program.
Economyccjdigital.com

Shell brings telematics to America, DAT partners with FourKites

Fleet technology news and briefs for the week of May 23rd. Shell Fleet Solutions, a subsidiary of Shell Oil, has been in the fuel card business for more than 30 years in the United States. Last month the company expanded with a new Shell Telematics offering that comes with a fully compliant electronic logging device (ELD).
Retailautomotive-fleet.com

WEX Releases CrossRoads Freight Card for Mixed Fleets

WEX announced the release of its newest offering for mixed fleets, the CrossRoads Freight card, in an April press release. The new product will provide one-card access to truck stops and retail fueling locations to meet the needs of businesses that operate all classes of vehicles. The card allows drivers to fuel at 16,000 truck stops and 95% of retail fueling stations nationwide — all with the security and data of a closed-loop fueling network.
Solana Beach, CANBC San Diego

42. Flock Freight

Founder: Oren Zaslansky (CEO) The $2 trillion freight industry is ripe for an efficiency and sustainability overhaul, and Flock Freight is betting that shared truckloads are the key to making it happen. While machine learning applications in logistics and supply chain have become more and more commonplace, Flock Freight still...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Viewpoint: How Silicon Valley is transforming the freight industry

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Because of the work we do at CarrierDirect, the single most common question I get is, “Where’s the industry going?” Yet, often the same companies that ask this also reject out of hand what the most innovative companies in the space are taking on. The ethos seems to be, “That’s not how it’s done here.”
Marshall, MNMarshall Independent

Demand for truck drivers rising with increasing freight

MARSHALL — Southwest Minnesota trucking companies are looking for a few good drivers. Actually, they need a lot more drivers to overcome a continual shortage that goes back years and made worse by the pandemic. Ryan Viessman, director of operations at Cliff Viessman, Inc., said the company currently doesn’t have...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Why are freight railroads separated into classes?

U.S. freight railroads are usually identified as Class I, Class II or Class III. That can be helpful for several reasons. The Surface Transportation Board (STB), an independent federal agency that oversees the economic regulation of freight railroads and deals with issues related to railroad rates and rail service, has divided the freight railroads into three categories based on their operating revenue. According to the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA), those categories are:
Retailfreightwaves.com

Unprecedented retail growth windfall for FourKites

Supply chain visibility platform FourKites announced Wednesday that its retail customer base has been experiencing unprecedented growth within a number of key industry metrics. The company found that over the past six months, its retail customer base grew by 20% with a shipment increase in North America of 77%, 52%...
Economyrockproducts.com

Terex Touts TA400 Articulated Hauler

In recent months, the demand for construction equipment has seen a significant increase in the United States. Due to a rise in building projects, the market is expected to continue its growth and could reach $ 52,477.6 million by 2027. The uptick in construction activity makes it the perfect time...
Economychannele2e.com

How to Differentiate Your MSP Business From Competition

The rapid growth of the managed services industry is being fueled by global organizations’ increasing adoption of IoT, cloud computing and data analytics. For many businesses, it’s all a part of their digital transformation strategy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This growth surely seems like a golden opportunity...
Logistics Management

Visibility + TMS = A Winning Combination

Download your complimentary copies of these TWO Gartner Magic Quadrant reports to start your road to full visibility. There is no denying the importance of shipment visibility, both for the people managing the shipments and the end customers. We know achieving full visibility in your day-to-day logistics operations is easier said than done, but integrating a visibility & TMS solution can help you realize this vision.