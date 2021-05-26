RECALL: Hy-Vee Urges Consumers To Check Taco Kits

To encourage a healthy lifestyle for its customers, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians is hosting virtual events throughout the month of June. For its Spanish-speaking customers, Hy-Vee dietitians are introducing free Spanish-language nutrition store tours and other dietitian services available in Spanish. Throughout the month, dietitians are hosting the virtual General Wellness Store Tour, which teaches customers the basics of eating for everyday wellness, and how to navigate Hy-Vee’s aisles with that goal in mind. During the virtual tour, customers receive shopping tips and product recommendations on how to add more nutrition to their carts. Also available is the Eating Better on a Budget tour, which teaches customers how to plan meals, shop smarter and compare products to find the best value. Individual dietitian services are also now available in Spanish through Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian platform.