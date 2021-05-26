Cancel
RECALL: Hy-Vee Urges Consumers To Check Taco Kits

There haven't been any illnesses reported to date, but people with egg allergies or sensitivity to eggs should take this recall seriously. Hy-Vee says those people could have a serious or even a life-threatening reaction if they consume the Chicken Street Taco Kits that have been sold in the grocery-chains stores.

