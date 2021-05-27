Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Two free fishing days marks the start of Fishing, Boating Week

By editor@news-reporter.com
lincolnjournalonline.com
 5 days ago

You probably don’t “need” a reason to go fishing and boating… but when we tell you it is National Fishing and Boating Week (NFBW), doesn’t that provide one more excuse to get outdoors? Celebrate NFBW from June 5-13, 2021, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). “Boating and fishing are great activities that you can […]

www.lincolnjournalonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Fishing Boating Week#Wrd#Outdoors#Celebrate Nfbw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
KidsThe Mountaineer

Hey kids! Learn to fish at one of these free fishing days

Free kids fishing sessions — including poles, bait and how-to lessons — are being held across WNC over the next couple of weeks. Kids can learn how to use a rod and reel, as well as how to bait a hook. Poles and bait will be provided, however, kids are welcome to bring their own equipment.
Hobbiessky963.com

National Fishing and Boating Week begins June 5

You probably don’t “need” a reason to go fishing and boating but when we tell you it is National Fishing and Boating Week (NFBW), doesn’t that provide one more excuse to get outdoors? Celebrate NFBW from June 5-13, 2021, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). “Boating and fishing are great activities that you can enjoy with your family and friends and that provide many benefits,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “Benefits include connecting with family members, providing an opportunity for stress relief, and actively supporting conservation efforts with the purchase of a fishing license, equipment and boating fuel.” National Fishing and Boating Week began in 1979 and was created to recognize the tradition of fishing, to broaden the spirit of togetherness and to share the values and knowledge of today’s anglers with tomorrow’s anglers. In the spirit of introducing new family members or friends to the sport of angling, Georgia offers two free fishing days, June 5, and June 12, 2021, during this special week. On these days, Georgia residents do not need a fishing license, trout license or Lands Pass (WMAs/PFAs) to fish. There are so many great places to fish in Georgia, from trout streams in North Georgia, to large reservoirs, to lazy rivers in the south part of the state. You can always start at one of the 11 Public Fishing Areas (https://georgiawildlife.com/allpfas) or at one of many Georgia State Parks (https://gastateparks.org/) that offer fishing opportunities for family and friends. There also will be multiple Kids Fishing Events on these days (https://license.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/Event/Calendar.aspx). According to the National Fishing and Boating Week website, one of the main reasons people don’t go fishing or boating is because no one has invited them. YOU can help change this! Make it a mission during National Fishing and Boating Week, or the next time you go fishing, to take someone new: a child, a relative or a friend. For more information on National Fishing and Boating Week and all it has to offer, including free fishing days, nearest kids fishing events, or places to fish, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/nfbw .
Sioux Falls, SDkelo.com

Free fishing this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Dust off the fishing poles, this weekend is free to cast the poles. Game, Fish & Parks says in a Facebook post you can enjoy free entrance into all of the state parks and recreation areas and also free fishing. Fishing regulations and limits will...
HobbiesEly Echo

SHORE LUNCH “A Bad Day Fishing…”

We all know the adage that “A bad day fishing is better than a good day working!” Well, for a fishing guide, “A bad day fishing is, a bad day fishing!” I know many pieces to the puzzle of where to find your target species of fish and how to make them latch on to your hook, but I don’t know all of them. Sometimes there’s a piece missing and I’m looking all over the table for that last bit of straight edge!
Hobbiesmainstreet-nashville.com

Outdoors notebook: Free Fishing Day is June 12

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will hold its annual Free Fishing Day on June 12. A license is not required to fish in public waters on that day, but permits may be required on private waters. The annual Free Fishing Week also starts that day, during which time anyone 15...
LifestyleSand Hills Express

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day is May 22

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska is May 22. Enjoy a Saturday of fishing or state park activities during the park system centennial year without the need to purchase a fishing or park entry permit for the day. Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, held annually in Nebraska...
Braggs, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

KILGORE'S CORNER: Free fishing days near

Make plans to grab your fishing pole and visit a nearby pond, river or lake the weekend of June 5-6 to take advantage of Oklahoma’s annual Free Fishing Days — regardless of your age. Oklahoma was the first state in the nation to offer Free Fishing Days about 40 years...
Stockton, MOCedar Republican

Fishing the day away

The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce has you covered. From Friday, May 21, through Sunday, May 23, Stockton Lake will set host to Charlie 22 Outdoors Operation Stockton Lake. The event is an all-expenses-paid bass fishing weekend. Expenses paid for include travel, lodging, meals, licenses, etcetera. Charlie 22 Outdoors provides...
Hobbieserienewsnow.com

Fish & Boat Commission to Offer Introductory Fly Fishing Course for Women

An introductory course to fly fishing for women will be offered this June, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission (PFBC) announced Wednesday. The course, which will be taught by PFBC officials and local fishing skills instructors, will offer program on June 12-13 at Presque Isle State Park. The hybrid program...
Utah Statebasinnow.com

Waterbodies in Northeastern Utah to Visit on Free Fishing Day

If you’d like to catch a fish in Utah’s beautiful outdoors but you don’t have a fishing license, Free Fishing Day is the perfect opportunity to give it a try. The DWR has announced that Free Fishing Day will be held on Saturday, June 12th, and northeastern Utah has amazing spots to try. The top water bodies recommended by the Division of Wildlife Resources include the following: Flaming Gorge Reservoir offers burbot, cutthroat trout, kokanee salmon, trout and more. Matt Warner Reservoir offers rainbow trout, brown trout and tiger trout. Red Fleet State Park offers black crappie, mountain whitefish, trout, walleye, wiper, yellow perch and more. Moon Lake offers trout, mountain whitefish, splake, Arctic grayling and kokanee salmon. “Because you don’t need a license to fish that day, it’s the perfect time to take someone with you and introduce them to the sport,” shares Aquatics Section Assistant Chief Craig Walker. “Early June is one of the best times to fish in Utah. All of the fish in the state, both warm-water and cold-water species, are active and willing to bite this time of the year. And with this year’s drought, it will be better to go fishing earlier in the summer as well.” If you are taking someone fishing for their first time, you can commemorate their first catch with a fun DWR certificate. You can print out the certificate on wildlife.utah.gov at home and fill in the details to document the occasion.
HobbiesDaily Item

Perfect time for ‘Fish for Free’ days

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is a popular time for a variety of outdoor activities and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has an additional suggestion for this coming weekend. This Sunday, May 30, will be the first of two “Fish for Free” days in Pennsylvania, a time when anyone of any...
Wilson, WYbuckrail.com

WGFD: free fishing day, June 5

WILSON, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding a free fishing day across Wyoming on Saturday, June 5. Anyone may fish without a license or Conservation Stamp. On the same day, Game and Fish is also organizing the 30th annual Jackson Kids Fishing Day. Kids 13 years old and under are invited to participate in the event.
Texas StatePosted by
98.7 The Bomb

Free Fishing Day in Texas is Coming Soon

If it’s been a while since you wet a line and you’re thinking about getting back in the game but aren’t ready to get a license, Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity to test the waters (literally). After many years, I recently got back into fishing. I was at...
LifestyleDaily Inter Lake

Memorial Day fishing

For so many across the U.S., Memorial Day kicks off the summer season. Here in the Rocky Mountain West however, it is just one of many reminders that summer will arrive, eventually, maybe. While the 10-day forecast has some positive vibes for Saturday through Monday, those of us that have...
Longswamp Township, PAberksmontnews.com

Nimrod Fish and Wildlife hosts free fishing event for youth

Youth enjoyed a weekend of fishing hosted by Nimrod Fish and Wildlife Association in Longswamp Township. “We got to see a lot smiles that weekend!” said Chris Mobry Sr. of Mertztown. “All the prizes, food was donated by different businesses. The big fish were donated by certain individuals.”. The free...
Hobbieswaterfronttimes.com

Tax holiday now includes boating, fishing supplies

You know that high priced kayak you’ve been eye- ing? The paper-light one with ergonomic seating? Soon you may be able to splurge with a tad less guilt. Florida’s tax-free week, running from July 1-7, has been expanded to include boating and fishing equipment along with many nonmarine-related recreational events and supplies.
Hobbiesadirondackalmanack.com

Muskellunge Fishing Season starts today

The DEC has announced the opening of 2021 muskellunge fishing season, a fish also known as the muskie or musky. The season officially opens today in inland waters, and June 19 for the Great Lakes, including Lake Erie, Upper Niagara River, Lower Niagara River, and Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
Stacyville, IAGlobe Gazette

Conservation offering free family fishing

On June 5 at Riverside Park in Stacyville, Mitchell County Conservation will provide free family fishing. This event is part of celebrating the statewide Free Fishing Weekend (June 4-6) offered through the Iowa DNR. Each year during the first full weekend in June, Iowa residents can enjoy a weekend of free fishing without a license. During the rest of the year, anyone 16 years of age and older needs a fishing license to legally fish in Iowa.
Norris, TNOak Ridger

Kids Fish Free Day, June 12, on the Clinch in Norris

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited is going to have its Kids Fish Free Day on Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s open to all youth up to 16. Registration is required and participants will be limited to the first 50 youngsters. Because the event...