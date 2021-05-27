Cancel
Economy

Do I need public liability insurance as a freelancer?

By Ben Williams
thelondoneconomic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA freelancer needs public liability insurance if they work in public, with third parties’ property, or have visits from third parties at their place of work. If a member of the public is injured or has property damaged as a result of the freelancer’s work, public liability insurance covers the cost of compensation claims and associated legal costs.

www.thelondoneconomic.com
