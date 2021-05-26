BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY IN CROOKSTON RECEIVES FIVE-STAR RATING

Thrive at Frederica was recently selected as a 2021 Best of Senior Living recipient by SeniorAdvisor.com and A Place for Mom! Best of Senior Living recognizes the top in-home care and assisted living, determined by reviews of seniors and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation’s largest rating and review site for senior care and services. This designation identifies senior living and home care providers who sustain consistently high ratings and positive reviews, an honor only awarded to the top 3% of providers across the U.S. and Canada. Thrive Senior Living Chief Operating Officer, Nicole Moberg, says, “We strive to build meaningful friendships backed by a strong desire to deeply know our team members, residents, and their families. To hear that we’ve received this honor and earned the trust of so many to care for their loved ones is the ultimate compliment.” Visit thrivesl.com/frederica.