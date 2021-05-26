BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY IN CROOKSTON RECEIVES FIVE-STAR RATING
Benedictine Living Community (BLC)-Crookston, formally known as Villa St. Vincent, is pleased to announce The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has rated our organization as a 5 STAR Facility. BLC-Crookston is a short-term rehabilitation, long-term residential, and specialized memory care community which also includes The SUMMIT Assisted Living. The BLC Campus, on the east side of town, is ever-evolving and enhancing care and services to best meet the needs of the local population.www.kroxam.com