Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

YouTube Gold: Earl The Pearl Monroe

By Duke Basketball Report
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ever meet Billy Packer and want to get him talking for awhile, try asking him about Earl Monroe. They both played in Winston-Salem in the early ‘60s. Packer graduated Wake Forest in 1962 and Monroe started at Winston-Salem State in 1963. Both grew up in Pennsylvania - Packer grew up in Bethlehem while Monroe grew up in Philadelphia where his high school coach, who had played at WSSU himself, encouraged Monroe to choose it for his own school.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earl Monroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pearl#Philadelphia#Wake Forest#Winston Salem State#Pennsylvania Packer#Wssu#Acc#Bethlehem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Sports
Wake Forest University
News Break
Gold
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Basketballchatsports.com

YouTube Gold: Reggie Miller And Spike Lee

Michael Jordan basically had his way with everyone in the NBA but one guy he never could figure out, or even stand, was Reggie Miller. Miller was a pretty strange player. First, he’s the only NBA guy we can think of who had to escape his sister’s shadow: Cheryl was a stunning talent and for quite some time, he was the Little Brother.
Basketballchatsports.com

YouTube Gold: A Difficult Loss To UNC On Senior Day In 1983

Since news of Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement broke Wednesday, which will happen after the upcoming season, people have gotten highly sentimental and there is a tendency, understandable though it is, to see the Krzyzewski era as perfect and inevitable. It’s easy to look back now and believe that but it was...
Basketballchatsports.com

YouTube Gold: Bilas On Scheyer’s Rise

One of Coach K’s many contributions to basketball is Jay Bilas. A 1986 grad of Duke, Bilas coached briefly, then moved to ESPN where he became a highly respected broadcaster. Once you get past the egomaniacal alter ego that he likes to play with, Bilas is incredibly smart and provocative. He’s had an immense impact on the NCAA moving past the traditional definition of amateurism, among other things.
College Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ole Miss graduate transfer Khadim Sy selects Wake Forest

Ole Miss graduate transfer Khadim Sy will play his final season of eligibility at Wake Forest. The 6-foot-10 Sy started 31 of 45 games played during two seasons at Ole Miss and averaged 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds. "We're thrilled to have Khadim come to Wake Forest and join the...
Basketballdukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: That Time Duke Almost Blew It Against NC State In Cameron

The 1999-2000 team was one of our favorites during the Krzyzewski era because of how Coach K used the brilliant versatility he had to mask his team’s extreme lack of depth. Duke featured Shane Battier, Chris Carrawell, Nate James, Carlos Boozer, Mike Dunleavy and Jason Williams. The latter three were all freshmen.
Basketballdukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: Duke-West Virginia 2010

Every fan has their favorite games. We could list a bunch off the top starting with some UNC games, some Maryland game and of course some NCAA Tournament games. In 2010, Duke got a tournament rematch with West Virginia. The Mountaineers had pushed Duke around in the 2008 tournament as Joe Alexander had his way and Joe Mazzula mocked the Blue Devils.
NBASt. Louis American

Inside Sports with Earl Austin Jr.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s respective seasons ended after the first round of the National Basketball Association playoffs. While dismissed early, their seasons ended with bangs, not whimpers. Former Chaminade College Prep All-Americans, they enjoyed the best seasons of their careers in leading their...
Basketballchatsports.com

YouTube Gold: Coach K And Bob Knight

Duke fans know of the complicated history between Mike Krzyzewski and Bob Knight. At Army, when Coach K’s father died, Knight was incredibly giving and immensely decent, something that Coach K never forgot. Then later, when the less attractive parts of Knight’s personality showed themselves when he and Krzyzewski were...
Statesville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

Statesville's Stevenson picks Wake Forest

When Statesville was in need of a quarterback this spring the Greyhounds turned to the athletically-gifted Zamari Stevenson. A defensive back who started at corner as a sophomore in 2019, Stevenson stepped up and accepted the responsibility. The Greyhounds went on to win six of eight games, defend their North...
Syracuse, NYorangefizz.net

Anonymous Opposing Coach Trashes Syracuse Football in Athlon Preview

If you’re a Syracuse fan and are looking forward to the time worn tradition of picking up the Athlon preview issue and thumbing through it at the lake or the pool this summer, you may want to rethink the plan. Pick up a Motor Trend or Fishing magazine instead. Not only do the editors at Athlon believe this will be a painful season for the Orange, but an opposing coach tears into the program pretty good.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Is Furious With The NBA Tonight

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is not a happy man on Sunday evening. The prominent ESPN personality said he turned off Game 4 of the Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets game following Nikola Jokic’s ejection. Jokic, the league’s regular season MVP, was tossed from Game 4 for his flagrant foul on...