Atlanta philanthropist, businessman A.D. Correll dies at 80

By The Associated Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta philanthropist and businessman A.D. “Pete” Correll, known for leading one of Georgia’s biggest companies and helping to save Atlanta’s public hospital, has died. He was 80. The Rev. Tony Sundermeier of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta confirmed the death to The Associated Press. Correll died...

