Crookston, MN

CROOKSTON VETERANS COUNCIL TO HOLD MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM ON MONDAY

kroxam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is a day to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country, dying while serving in the U.S. military. Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day. On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans,...

www.kroxam.com
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Free summer food service program starts June 7, in need of volunteers

A free “Eat United” Summer Food Service program will take place once again this summer in Crookston, and with the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering, as was the case in 2020 it will be conducted in “grab and go” fashion to prevent large numbers of people from congregating in close quarters.
Polk County, MNCrookston Daily Times

Polk County Museum Open House celebrates past

The Polk County Historical Society hosted an evening open house on Thursday, May 13 at the Polk County Museum to unofficially kick off the museum’s season as everyone starts to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Final food distribution event May 22

A series of large, free food-distribution events in Crookston, which commenced when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing and has continued as the need has continued, will wrap up on Saturday, May 22 with what organizers say will be the final distribution held in Crookston. Food will be distributed...
Crookston Daily Times

Benedictine Crookston - It didn’t take long for Liz Thompson to find her voice

Readers: This Mother’s Day month, The SUMMIT Assisted Living, part of Benedictine Living Community – Crookston, is partnering with the Crookston Times to spotlight tenants who have children and/or grandchildren who work at Benedictine. Liz Thompson is being featured here. Most anybody that has had the honor of living in...
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Shoe Angels support Crookston Head Start with donation

The “Women Who Care” group recently supported the Crookston Head Start Center by including them in this year’s Shoe Angel Project. “This amazing group donated 43 new pairs of shoes for our preschool children,” said Tri-Valley. “We are very fortunate to have such generous people in the Crookston community.”
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Ella Weber awarded FCCU scholarship

First Community Credit Union announces it will be awarding a record $60,000 in college scholarships this year. FCCU will award 27 graduating high school seniors with college scholarships, the highest number of scholarships FCCU has given out in one year. Ella Weber is a recipient of a single-year scholarship. Weber,...
Crookston, MNkroxam.com

CROOSKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNOUNCES EAT UNITED FREE SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM FOR 2021

The Eat United Free Summer Food Service Program will be back in Crookston again this summer providing free meals to all youth ages 0-18 years. The service will be grab and go again this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place during program planning said Food Service Director Anna Ogaard-Brekken. “We are going to operate very similar to how we operated last year,” said Ogaard-Brekken. “We start our planning for summer food in February and March, and that that point, restrictions were not lifted. We decided to go with a grab-and-go service out of Highland Elementary School, offered from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. each day on a first-come, first-serve basis. Families can pick up lunch for that day as well as breakfast for them to consume the next day or as a snack, however, they want to do that. Again, that will be offered Monday through Thursday starting June 7 and the last day will be July 29.”
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

City Council News & Notes: Crookston Baseball Association donates $10K

Some quick but noteworthy updates from this week’s Crookston City Council meeting:. • The council accepted a $10,000 donation from the Crookston Baseball Association. The money will be invested in City Parks & Recreation summer youth baseball programming, and at the end of the season the City will provide a report to the CBA on how the money was spent, how summer youth baseball went, and plans for the 2022 summer youth baseball season.
Crookston, MNkroxam.com

CROOKSTON VISITOR’S BUREAU AWARDS FIRST GRANT, CONTINUES TO GROW

The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau met Thursday morning, awarding its first grant since the organization became its own entity. Board Chair Nell DeBoer said the board was eager to award the grant for Ox Cart Days. “We did give our very first grant out to – no, surprise – Ox Cart Days for the full $3,000,” said DeBoer. “Comments immediately from I’d say everyone were – absolutely; no brainer; this is the premier event we have – there were some that felt Ox Cart Days should get more but $3,000 is the high-end of that for our grants right now. They have a lot of really good marketing they are going to do with that $3,000. Jess Bengtson was with us by phone today and said it is 100 percent full on. We are following the guidelines with Minnesota State Fair and there should be no restrictions as of July 1. We were excited to be a part of that as far as giving the grant to the Ox Cart Days. Right now, until the website is up, if anybody is interested in getting any of the grant information, requirements, and a form you can get us at crookstoncvb@gmail.com and we will send you the information.”
Crookston, MNkroxam.com

Russel James LaChance – Time of Service Announcement

Russel James LaChance, 81, of Crookston, MN, passed away at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks on Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020, after a brief illness. The Mass of Christian Burial for Russel LaChance will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the funeral. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. The Funeral will be live-streamed by logging on to www.crookstoncathedral.com, going to funerals/burials, and clicking on the prompt to view Russel’s service. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force Honors Team and the Crookston Veterans Council and inurnment will take place in the Calvary Cemetery, Crookston.
Polk County, MNCrookston Daily Times

Museum open house Thursday evening

The Polk County Historical Society, emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic like everyone, will introduce everyone to “an old friend” with an open house at the Polk County Museum on Thursday, May 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. The museum is located at 719 East Robert Street. “If history were taught...
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Letter: BLC – Crookston celebrates Skilled Nursing Care Week

Ashley Melsa, volunteer coordinator, Benedictine Living Community – Crookston. Over the past year, despite the challenges of the pandemic, skilled care centers and their staff have shown an incredible and steadfast commitment to caring for and ensuring the safety of their residents. That is why Benedictine Living Community Crookston is thrilled to celebrate our heroic staff, residents, and their loved ones during National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW) beginning on Mother’s Day, May 9, through Saturday, May 15.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

United Way of Crookston welcomes four new board members

The United Way of Crookston proudly announces the addition of four new Board members. Tanner Holten is an Associate Attorney at Reynolds, Harbott, Knutson and Larson Law Firm. Tanner and his wife Lauren have two children, Cooper and Briar. Tanner is excited to be more involved in the community, meet new people and help the United Way in their mission of serving others.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Benedictine Living Community feature on Marie Heinitz

Readers: Throughout the month of May, The SUMMIT Assisted Living, part of Benedictine Living Community – Crookston, is partnering with the Crookston Times to spotlight tenants who have children and/or grandchildren who work at Benedictine. The article on Marie Heinitz submitted by Benedictine Living Community-Crookston with the assistance of Marie’s daughter Jan Aamoth.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Crookston Firefighter Association Mother’s Day Raffle results

The Crookston Firefighters Association held their Mother’s Day raffle drawing Sunday at the Crookston Inn and named five winners. The money raised went in to the Association’s fire truck fund. The winners were:. • Mark Ecklund - $5,000. • John Perreault - $600. • Jenny Perreault - $600. • Kate...
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

American Crystal donates to Crookston High School Industrial Technology

American Crystal Sugar recently awarded the Crookston Industrial Technology Department a check for $5,000 to help with the purchase and installation of a CNC Plasma Cutter from Minnesota Based Company, Shop Sabre. The new CNC Plasma Cutter which uses a software interface to cut metal into a specific size and shape will replace the old Plasma Cutter.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Bible Baptist Church hosts 'Back the Blue' event

Bible Baptist Church of Crookston hosted a “Back the Blue” event April 18 for local law enforcement. Bible Baptist had this to say about the event: “The church believes that this is an important time to show our law enforcement officers and staff that they appreciate their service and their sacrifice. As the Bible says, we need to give “honor to whom honor” is due.”
Crookston, MNkroxam.com

CROOKSTON LIONS TO HOLD FUNDRAISER DINNER FOR BRETT SCHULZ MAY 8

The Crookston Lions Club will host a spaghetti dinner benefit for Brett Schulz and family on Saturday, May 8 at the Crookston Eagles Club from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A free-will donation, raffle, silent auction, and other activities will be held. The dinner will include spaghetti, garlic toast, and a salad.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Tri-Valley - More critical community input needed

Crookston-based Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. needs much more community input submitted online by the communities it serves, and it needs it quickly, as in, by Friday, May 7. It’s the input the community action agency receives via its annual “Community Forum” initiative that drives the development of its two-year strategic...