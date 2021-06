The Fine Line Creative Arts Center in St. Charles is one of 17 locations taking part in this year's Fox River Arts Ramble on Saturday, June 5. Fox Valley is rich in art, artists and art locations, making it the perfect place for a day of gallery and studio hopping in the area. The day runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and each of the 17 locations will have fantastic art and artists to meet. Admission is free.