Education Spotlight - Making Stewards of Students: University School of the Lowcountry Uplifts Community Through Service Learning Initiative
It’s been a little more than a year since Charleston-area schools closed to curb the spread of coronavirus, but communities are still feeling the effects. With support from their families, students and staff from University School of the Lowcountry have spent each week since then providing resources and support to students in need from neighboring schools.www.postandcourier.com