Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

CBS Announces Game Times for Florida-Georgia, Alabama-Florida Matchups

By Demetrius Harvey
Posted by 
AllGators
AllGators
 5 days ago

The Florida Gators will officially be playing the Georgia Bulldogs in its annual Florida-Georgia matchup on Oct. 30 at the 3:30 p.m. ET time slot. That's been the typical time set for that game in the past, and it's not different this year for the Worlds Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

The game will take place in Jacksonville, as is the tradition at TIAA Bank Field.

Last season, Florida faced off against Georgia on Nov. 7 with the Gators taking home the victory for the first time since 2016, defeating the Bulldogs 44-28. The Gators won without its best offensive weapon in tight end Kyle Pitts who was knocked out of the contest at halftime.

CBS would announce the time and date for the team's matchup against Alabama, too. The game is currently also set for 3:30 p.m. ET, a rematch of the SEC Championship game this past season. The Gators would go on to lose that game 52-46 in what would be a near-comeback for Florida that would fall just short.

The Gators will open up SEC play against Alabama on Sept. 18 in what will be the SEC Game of the Week.

Alabama will be making the trek to Gainesville for the first time since 2011.

The Gators will enter this season with plenty of promise and intrigue as it makes a dramatic change on offense, moving on from quarterback Kyle Trask who was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this year's draft.

He will be replaced by redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones, a dual-threat, and a quarterback that will be much different in playstyle than Trask. For Florida, winning at least one of these matchups will be crucial for its season's success.

While the odds are stacked up against them to win both, it wouldn't come as a surprise as bigger upsets have happened over the years, especially within the SEC.

AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
22
Followers
201
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Trask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#American Football#Sec#Georgia Bulldogs#Cbs#Game Times#The Florida Gators#Tiaa Bank Field#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Matchups#Alabama Florida#The Game#Bigger Upsets#Quarterback Kyle Trask#Home#Playstyle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllGators

How Does Former Gators OT Stone Forsythe Square Up On the Seahawks Front?

The Seattle Seahawks offseason has been filled with loads of turmoil surrounding their franchise quarterback. Over the course of his nine-year career starting in 2012, the ‘Hawks signal-caller Russell Wilson has been sacked more than any other quarterback in the league (394). Calling for increased protection to ensure his longevity as a top performer the NFL has to offer, Seattle was expected to target offensive lineman this offseason.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

NFL Draft Weekend Ends With Florida Gators Making History

It seems as if every year the Florida Gators make some sort of history during the NFL Draft. Last season, the team finished as the first in history to send three receivers to the NFL via the draft, and now they have become the only SEC school to send a player to the pros via the draft in every common-era NFL Draft in history.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Former Gators CB Marco Wilson Sees Opportunity With Cardinals

Marco Wilson is confident in his abilities, so much so that despite a major injury in his sophomore year with the Florida Gators and unfortunate regression to follow over two seasons, he believes he might end up being a steal from the 2021 NFL Draft. “I’m super excited about coming...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Former Gators Punter Jacob Finn Commits to UVA as Graduate Transfer

Former Florida Gators punter Jacob Finn has found his next destination after transferring to Virginia as a graduate transfer. Finn would announce his intent and commitment to transfer to the University of Virginia via Instagram on Monday. “I’m proud to announce that I will be spending my final collegiate football...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Gators' Emory Jones, Kaiir Elam in Top 10 of PFF's 2022 Early Mock Draft

It absolutely isn't too early for 2022 mock drafts. Pro Football Focus is the latest outlet to create a mock for the 2022 NFL Draft, with analyst Mike Renner including two Florida Gators in his early projection of the top ten picks. In the mock, redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones goes No. 6 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles, while junior cornerback Kaiir Elam follows two picks later, selected by the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Did the Bengals Find Their Kicker Of the Future In Evan McPherson?

The luxury of having an automatic kicker at the collegiate and NFL ranks can elevate a team to the next level. As the player that usually holds the most points scored come the season's close, it is vital to have a talented and accurate leg on your roster, given their propensity to make game-changing or game-deciding plays.
College SportsPosted by
AllGators

Blue-Chip 2022 DE Enai White Names Florida Gators In Top 8

As the end of the recruiting dead period rapidly approaches, athletes across the nation are taking crucial steps to narrow down their list of schools in contention. Attempting to determine which programs will be a part of their allotted five official visits, the class of 2022 is reaching its peak. In a critical season of recruiting, the Florida Gators are pushing to obtain top talent, becoming mainstays within prospects' ideal landing spots.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Is Former Gators DT T.J. Slaton the Answer For the Packers Up Front?

The Green Bay Packers' offseason has been one overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the face of their franchise in quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With reports surfacing about Rodgers' disdain for the front office due to a long-brewing fracture in communication between both parties Thursday afternoon, the Packers were forced to enter draft night with the concerns of mending a broken relationship floating around the back of their minds.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Goal-Driven: Ethan White Aims to 'Dominate' as a Starter for Florida Gators

One year ago, Ethan White was on track to become the Gators' starting center. If it came to fruition, White would have become the first true sophomore to start on Florida's offensive line in Week 1 during Dan Mullen's time as UF's head coach. Weeks before the season began, however, White suffered a left knee injury in the team's fall camp that kept him sidelined until the Arkansas game on November 14.
Miami, FLPosted by
AllGators

Former Gators DB CJ Henderson Makes Generous Donation to His High School

Former Florida Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson's first full offseason as an NFL player has been all about education. After earning his college degree in April, having completed classes during and after his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Henderson has donated $250,000 to his alma mater, Columbus High School in Miami, Fla., for renovations to the school's athletic training center.
WVNews

Preseason practice changes coming for WVU, others

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Spring practice wrapped up for West Virginia’s football team last month. The Mountaineers won’t assemble again for full-scale practices until August. Fall camp in 2021 will likely be different than previous years, though, as the NCAA Football Oversight Committee has proposed several changes with those preseason practices.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Report: Jaguars Planning to Sign Former Gators QB Tim Tebow

He's back. Or at least, he's about to be. A Florida Gators great, former UF quarterback Tim Tebow is returning to the NFL after five years away from the pros. The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign the 33-year-old, 2007 Heisman Trophy winner on a one-year contract and let him compete in training camp as a tight end, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Can Former Gators DB Shawn Davis Replenish the Colts Secondary Depth?

The Indianapolis Colts have undergone vast reconstruction at several positions over the last two offseasons. Despite all eyes focused on their quarterback spot, jumping from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett to Phillip Rivers to Carson Wentz, the Colts have made significant changes in the secondary for the 2021 season. Allowing...