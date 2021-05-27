Duncan football practices patience in spring prep

Duncan Demons head football coach JT Cobble is telling his team to practice patience in the spring preparation in front of his fourth season.

In the first three seasons at Duncan, Cobble saw them into the playoffs. They finished near the top of the district and had several athletes move on to the college ranks.

Last Tuesday, May 18, the team met for their first of 10 days of practice which will end with a scrimmage at Noble as the team faces several area schools to prepare for the 2021 season.

During his third season, Cobble and the Demons had to face several obstacles dealing with COVID-19, but he is glad to have that in the past and is looking forward to a little more normalcy.

“It is good to get back and get back to a little more normalcy in getting back into the locker room and not have to wear masks right now and kind of getting to do what we are used to in there,” Cobble said. “That is a luxury in itself and as far as spring ball goes, there are a lots of mixed opinions about spring ball and it is just a two week period where you get 10 days and don’t go no longer than an hour and half each day. You won’t get any kind of shape physically because whatever you get there you will lose before summer pride starts. It is really time for the young guys to get in there and get some reps that they won’t normally get.”

Cobble said the 2021 team looks young so far but the team will have positions looking for the next starter to keep the Duncan tradition alive.

“Spring ball has been really important for us this year as far as getting some younger guys in there and getting a look at them,” Cobble said. “I told the guys that there will be a lot of busts tomorrow (Thursday) as far as assignment and technique and we as coaches understand that. We get it, but we want to see some of those young guys and if they will fire off the football and play ball. We will be going against some good quality football teams there.”

That includes teams like Bishop McGuiness, Chickasha, Noble, Lawton Eisenhower and Cobble called the scrimmages baptism by fire and but hopes for good results.

“We will get a chance to look at some guys in certain positions and it will be filmed so we will go back and watch the film,” Cobble said. “We will break it down and see what needs to be fixed and who we need to put where so it will be an important piece in our rebuilding period which is what we will be going through.”

With the practices pretty much done and the scrimmage season completed, Cobble said they will go into summer pride and hopes community members realize this will be a work in progress for 2021.

“Kind of the key word for us and everyone else is ‘patience’ and it will take a little bit,” Cobble said. “We have been fortunate here for three years and we have had playoffs all three years and we have hosted two of the three years and have had winnings seasons. This is probably going to be one of our (rebuilding years) where there will be certain kids in certain positions that are young and have never played at this level. It is important that the kids understand, the fans and my coaches to be patient and it will take a little bit to get it going. Rome is not built in a day and that really applies to us and it will take us a little bit to get us where we need to be.”