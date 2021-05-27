The Surprising Number Of People Who Saw Mortal Kombat And Hated It

When the "Mortal Kombat" reboot writer made the bold claim that the franchise "has never looked this good," he set a high bar for the new film adaptation. Fortunately, it appears that the new "Mortal Kombat" has pleased critics and is already considered one of the best action movies of 2021. Not only that, but it's been ranked as the second-best "Mortal Kombat" movie. With so much success, there's a good chance fans will be treated to a sequel. But do viewers want a second movie?