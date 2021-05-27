How The Legend Of Mana Remaster Differs From The Original

Disney Animation's first theatrical short film in five years, Us Again, debuted on Disney+ on Friday. The film, which debuted with the theatrical release of Raya and the Last Dragon earlier this year, tells the story of an elderly man, Art, and his young-at heart-wife, Dot, with the pair rekindling their zest for life one magical night through dance. The short has no dialogue with its story instead of being told entirely through dance. But you can't have dance without music and Captain Marvel composer Pinar Toprak gives the short a funk and soul-infused sound. According to Toprak, the music and the experience of Us Again doesn't compare to Captain Marvel at all -- and was a very exciting challenge for the composer.