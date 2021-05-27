How The Legend Of Mana Remaster Differs From The Original
"Legend of Mana" offers a graphically enhanced edition of the "World of Mana" series' classic fourth installment. Nintendo announced the remake on February 17, 2021 during a Nintendo Direct, much to the delight of "Mana" fans. The story stars an unnamed hero who sets off to restore the Tree of Mana and save the land of Fa'Diel — a part of the plot that doesn't seem to change in the new edition. However, interested buyers might wonder how the remake differs from the original. After all, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" wasn't just a facelift, and it's plot varied wildly by the time it reached its ending. Not only that, but the "FF7R" dev team completely overhauled the art and revised the combat system.www.looper.com