NFL

Trevor Lawrence Says 'I Probably Knew Sometime in March' Jaguars Would Draft Me No. 1

By Bleacher Report NFL
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said Wednesday he was pretty confident by March that the Jags were going to select him with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Lawrence, the consensus top prospect for the entire college football season, told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk there...

NFLblackandteal.com

Jimmy Smith: Jaguars are getting a winner in QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars have undergone a rebuild this offseason and former wide receiver Jimmy Smith recently appeared on the Matt Lombardo Show to share his thoughts about the process. He also weighed in on some current NFL wide receivers, franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whom they drafted in this year’s selection meeting, and the Jags’ own wide receiver corps.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

LOOK: Trevor Lawrence shares reaction after first Jaguars practice

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and 2021 No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence is already hard at work. The team’s rookie minicamp began on Saturday, and the former Clemson star hit the field. Lawrence is back on the field for the first time since undergoing surgery on his non-throwing shoulder....
NFLsemoball.com

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville's rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don't touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage...
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Mailbag: What Do We Make of Travis Etienne's Role?

Each week during this year's offseason, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
NFLWLTX.com

Jaguars host Rookie Mini-Camp this weekend

Saturday started with a bang: jersey numbers were finally revealed for the Jaguars' nine, 2021 draftees and their additional, six undrafted free agent signees. The one that caught seemingly every fan's eyes: number one. Travis Etienne, the 25th overall pick in this April's Draft, will rock the No. 1 for the first time in his career in his first season in Jacksonville.
NFLNFL

Move The Sticks Podcast: Trevor Lawrence is a Jaguar (MTS 360)

Who is Trevor Lawrence? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take a deep look at the quarterback prospect in their annual 360 series. The two scouts look past the tape and talk to those closest around Lawrence. What was he like as a kid? How did he handle the national attention since a young age? What was he like at Clemson? First, Trevor Lawrence talks to the media after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars (2:42). After that, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer explains why Lawrence deserved to be the first pick in the draft (5:37). Then, Jeremiah and Brooks focus on Lawrence's development before he got to college. The guys talk to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about how Lawrence was during the recruiting process (7:50). Then, Lawrence's parents (14:27) join to talk about his journey as a national recruit and next, his brother (20:38) touches on his own career as an artist, while comparing it to Lawrence's abilities as a quarterback. After that, Brooks speaks with Matt Santini, as he discusses his unique role as the Mayor of Cartersville, Georgia and a sports announcer for Lawrence's high school football games (29:16). Following that, Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer joins as he recalls what he thought about Lawrence in high school and when he participated in the 2017 Elite 11 competition (40:31). Next, Ron Veal, Lawrence's private QB coach from middle school through high school, explains what Lawrence looked like as a quarterback when he was younger (44:50). Now, the pair switch their focus to Lawrence's days at Clemson as Swinney touches on who he would compare his quarterback to (54:07). After that, Lawrence's parents discuss his magical freshman season (58:30). Then, Dilfer gives his evaluation of Lawrence's traits (1:02:36). Next, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe gives his thoughts on Lawrence as a player and talks about coaching against him (1:07:20). Following that, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield recalls his experience coaching against Lawrence (1:11:33). Finally, Clemson running back Travis Etienne gives insight into what kind of teammate Lawrence is (1:15:47).
NFLPosted by
247Sports

CBS Sports predicts Trevor Lawrence to go 5-12 in rookie year

The Jacksonville Jaguars are putting the hopes of their franchise in the hands of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who they drafted first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. While the first year isn’t a lock of how things are going to go, they will set a tone moving forward. And CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr has made his prediction of how Year 1 will go.
NFLBig Cat Country

Jaguars finish Day 2 of rookie minicamp, Meyer shares plan for Lawrence, Etienne

That’s what Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer preached following the team’s second day of rookie minicamp on Saturday. While there wasn’t a lot of high-flying action, Meyer felt as though the approach was needed, especially after a more intense Day 1 on Friday. Typically, rookies are ready to get after...
NFLESPN

Jaguars hold out QB Lawrence because of hamstring tightness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --  Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was held out of parts of practice Tuesday because of tightness in his left hamstring. The No. 1 overall draft pick returned after getting some treatment on the field and threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew also had a pass tipped and returned for a score.
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Lawrence explains limitations as he makes Jags debut

Three months removed from shoulder surgery, Trevor Lawrence is out on the field throwing passes with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags began their rookie minicamp this weekend, and as The Clemson Insider reported earlier Saturday, the former Clemson quarterback is practicing on a limited basis. Lawrence told the media Saturday...
NFLNews4Jax.com

All eyes on Trevor Lawrence as Jaguars OTAs continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans tend to have one big question after every organized team activity. Lawrence is going to give a lot of Jaguars fans a reason to cheer this season. Last week during the practice that was open to the media coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence was a bit off.