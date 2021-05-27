Hugh Lee pays homage to "Hedi Slimane" [Video]
After sharing his life story on his "Cabrini" project, Chi-town native Hugh Lee is back with the visuals for the upbeat pop-infused single titled "Hedi Slimane." The title is a nod to the famous French photographer/creative director Hedi Slimane whose gender-fluid fashion statements shook up the industry. Lee is in his element over the lush guitar laced trap backdrop and delivers a smooth and somewhat nonchalant melodic performance. He keeps the verses succinct while keeping the listener's attention with an infectious chorus.earmilk.com