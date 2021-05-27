Cancel
NFL

O-Zone: Coming soon

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 28 days ago

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. If Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II is traded, what would be the most likely timeframe? And if no other teams offer "acceptable" compensation, is it realistic to think Gardner could be released?. This is a big "if" because there has been no official...

www.jaguars.com
O-Zone: True love

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Hey, John! I always look forward to your win/loss predictions for the upcoming football season ... when can we expect to receive your magical prediction for the 2021 Jaguars? I'm giddy with anticipation. Your ability to look into the future is truly a gift. Oh, and what are next week's lottery numbers?
O-Zone: Bad feeling

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF, did I hear Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer praise Laviska Shenault Jr. for his play at H-back? Perhaps Urban sees the Shannon Sharpe comparison. Weapons are only as good as those utilizing them. Sharpe was too slow to break the lineup against the three amigos. Big enough to line up anywhere. Strong enough to dominate inside. Urban has developed the position in his years as coach. If he brings it to the NFL successfully, Laviska could make a lot of money.
O-Zone: Cash is king

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer spoke to the press a couple of days ago and said Laviska Shenault was a perfect fit for H-back. Can you describe what the H-back means in the Meyer/Bevell system? And does this tell us anything about the offense the Jags intend to run?
O-Zone: A noble gesture

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. I remember then-Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell in the 2017 offseason saying he thought the Jags had a team that could win the Super Bowl. The league made sure pretty boy Tom Brady made it that year with a handful of absolutely terrible calls. That said, that year the talk was about energy and the feel of the team – and it was real. I remember thinking Campbell was just saying what everyone says in training camp. Let's hope 2021 is more of the same. I suppose the league would have to steal it for pretty boy in the Super Bowl this time.
O-Zone: The right notes

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. O-man, are you aware of a coach ever stating their disappointment with how the offseason is going? I'm starting to think coaches are happiest in the offseason. Few, if any, NFL coaches express disappointment in an offseason program – in part, at least,...
O-Zone: What an actor

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Regardless of position, has any player stuck out the most or made a more significant impression on you to this point in underwear?. I'll preface this answer by reminding readers that it's difficult for defensive linemen, offensive linemen and even linebackers and running backs to make an impression during non-padded practices. That limits the players from which to choose when answering this question about Jaguars 2021 Minicamp and 2021 Organized Team Activities presented by Baptist Health – the so-called "Phase 3" of the offseason program that pretty much ended at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex Tuesday. So, the answer to your question is … no, no particular player really stuck out that much in the last four weeks. What was impressive – and not unimportant – was the play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the second and final day of minicamp this week. This was Tuesday – and Lawrence easily had his best practice of the six sessions open to the media in the last four weeks. He appeared to be making quick decisions, was accurate and effective in the red zone and threw with striking accuracy. This wasn't unexpected, but we hadn't seen a day such as that from Lawrence yet this offseason. The day fell in line with what veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin had said the previous day – that Lawrence was beginning to show the arm talent and decision-making that made him the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. The performance Tuesday doesn't guarantee Lawrence a bust in Canton, Ohio, but there are worse ways to end the offseason program.
O-Zone: Getting comfortable

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Hey, Zone. I understand the mindset (I think) of drafting running back Travis Etienne Jr., and wanting to run a dual-back type of style to take some pressure off rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Do you believe that we would have taken him if he hadn't had so much chemistry with Lawrence, or might we have tried to wait and acquire another running back in the second round? I'm not looking a gift horse in the mouth, but with what we saw from James Robinson last year, was it maybe a little overkill?