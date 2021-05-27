Copper Harbor mountain bike trails open early for summer season

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI -- MLive’s House of the Week takes us to the shores of Devils Lake in northern Lenawee County. Check out the video above to see the setting and the home. The home, at 8424 Horton Beach Road at Manitou Beach in Lenawee County, has six bedrooms and four bathrooms on three levels in more than 4,200 square feet of living space. Views of the lake can be seen from most rooms inside.