Copper Harbor mountain bike trails open early for summer season
COPPER HARBOR, MICH. -- Shred season is starting earlier than usual at Copper Harbor Trails, one of the Midwest’s most lauded singletrack mountain bike trail systems. The nearly 40-mile trail system located in the northern tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula is now open to visitors and mountain bike enthusiasts ahead of its traditional Memorial Day weekend schedule, according to an announcement by the Copper Harbor Trails Club.www.mlive.com