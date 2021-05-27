Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Copper Harbor, MI

Copper Harbor mountain bike trails open early for summer season

By Emily Bingham
Posted by 
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COPPER HARBOR, MICH. -- Shred season is starting earlier than usual at Copper Harbor Trails, one of the Midwest’s most lauded singletrack mountain bike trail systems. The nearly 40-mile trail system located in the northern tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula is now open to visitors and mountain bike enthusiasts ahead of its traditional Memorial Day weekend schedule, according to an announcement by the Copper Harbor Trails Club.

www.mlive.com
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Copper Harbor, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Bike Trail#Trail Running#Early Spring#Silver Level Ride Center#Trails News#Mountain Bike Enthusiasts#Scenery#Snowshoeing#Keweenaw Peninsula#Memorial Day Weekend#Challenging Terrain#Fun#Motels#Mich#Shred Season#Photography
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
The Flint Journal

Spectacular views come with this luxurious Michigan lakefront home

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI -- MLive’s House of the Week takes us to the shores of Devils Lake in northern Lenawee County. Check out the video above to see the setting and the home. The home, at 8424 Horton Beach Road at Manitou Beach in Lenawee County, has six bedrooms and four bathrooms on three levels in more than 4,200 square feet of living space. Views of the lake can be seen from most rooms inside.
Detroit, MIPosted by
MLive

Piping plover eggs rescued at Sleeping Bear Dunes will be hatched at Detroit Zoo

EMPIRE, MICH. -- Precious, tiny cargo will soon be transported across Michigan from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore to the Detroit Zoo. A pair of piping plover eggs recently rescued from an abandoned nest by a member of Sleeping Bear’s “plover crew” are to be transferred to the care of Detroit Zoo staff for incubation, the park reported today in a Facebook post. Sleeping Bear Dunes is home to a significant population of the endangered shorebird, and as such, is the site of active plover monitoring and research programs to help protect the species.
SciencePosted by
MLive

Archaeological dig near Mackinac Bridge reopens for 63rd season, how to visit

MACKINAW CITY, MICH. -- Mackinac State Historic Parks’ long-running archaeological program kicked off another season of work at Colonial Michilimackinac this week, marking its 63rd consecutive year. These seasonal digs at the reconstructed 18th-century fort and fur-trading village have unearthed more than 1,000,000 artifacts to date. The collection, which includes...
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.