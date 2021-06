Oregon would join eight other states to create mid-level positions under a bill headed to Gov. Brown.A new class of dental therapists, working under the supervision of dentists, would provide basic services to patients under a bill that is headed to Gov. Kate Brown. Oregon lawmakers passed House Bill 2528 — the House by a 45-11 vote Wednesday, June 23, and the Senate by a 20-9 vote the previous day — after they narrowed the scope of practice and expanded training opportunities, according to its chief sponsor. Rep. Tawna Sanchez, a Democrat from Portland and the Legislature's only tribal member,...