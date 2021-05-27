Cancel
Economy

Hyundai Will Cut Half Of Its Internal Combustion Engine Models: Report

By Erik Shilling
Jalopnik
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai is making its electric move, Congress is trying to fix the EV subsidy, and Mazda. All that and more in The Morning Shift for May 27, 2021. There is no timeline here, so I’m not sure how much of this is actual news given that we’ve already heard plenty about Hyundai’s electric plan, otherwise known as Ioniq. Still, it feels dramatic every time a report like this comes out about an automaker, as Reuters says that half of Hyundai’s models “powered by fossil fuels” will at some point be gone, just like that.

jalopnik.com
EconomyUS News and World Report

China's Geely to Press on With Methanol Vehicles, Chairman Says

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Geely will keep working on vehicles powered by methanol even though the effort may fail, chairman Li Shufu said on Sunday. Zhejiang-based Geely, among a small number of automakers developing methanol-powered vehicles, is testing methanol taxis in some western Chinese cities as well as developing methanol-powered trucks at its commercial vehicles unit.
Economyindialife.us

Hyundai to halt US plant on chip shortage, maintenance

Hyundai Motor, South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said on Monday it will suspend its US plant for three weeks due to lack of semiconductors and routine maintenance. Hyundai Motor will halt the Alabama plant for one week from June 14 on a chip shortage and two weeks from June 16 to July 11 for the plant's maintenance work, a company spokesman said by phone.
Economycarfinest.com

Genesis sales are looking up thanks to new crossovers

LOS ANGELES — Last year was rough on automakers as they struggled to maintain production and keep up with surprisingly strong demand. It was particularly rough on luxury upstart Genesis, whose U.S. sales plunged 23 percent to just more than 16,000. The Hyundai Motor Group brand began 2020 with a...
POTUSCNBC

GM, Ford are all-in on EVs. Here’s how their dealers feel about it

General Motors is aiming to produce only EVs by 2035, with 30 new plug-in models arriving by 2025, a $27 billion investment. Ford, which is investing $22 billion in EVs and announced that 40% of its vehicles will be electrified by 2030, generated excitement with the recent debut of the F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup.
Financial World

Detroit’s Ford, Wolfsburg’s Volkswagen to exit auto finance business in India

The auto financing wings of Detroit carmaker Ford Motor Co and German automotive industry behemoth Volkswagen AG, had been brewing off an option to stop proffering new credits to car dealers alongside buyers in India, while the auto giants’ financing wings have been set to exit the country following a number of incidents where customers had failed to make repayments, sources familiar with the subject-matter had unveiled later this week on condition of anonymity given an upscaled sensitivity of the issue.
EconomyMotley Fool

These 3 EV Companies Are Set to Thrive Over the Long Term

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution has begun, and there is no shortage of stocks to pick from as companies try to establish their credentials building the autos of the future. Some stocks, most notably Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), have been highfliers as excitement about electric vehicles has grown. But there are a...
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Spotted Benchmarking Tesla Model 3 Around Dearborn

With The Blue Oval’s increased focus on electric vehicles, we’re bound to see an increasing amount of EVs milling around its Dearborn headquarters. It’s also a good bet that not all of them will be FoMoCo products. In fact, Ford Authority exclusively caught a Tesla Model 3 (pictured below) with the tell-tale yellow sticker on its windshield, often seen on FoMoCo prototypes as well as competitor vehicles used for benchmarking purposes. In addition, the model seen here is sporting a Manufacturer license plate as it drove in the vicinity of the Ford headquarters.
Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Trailblazer Demand Continues To Exceed Supply In A Big Way

Generally speaking, automakers want each of its models to achieve a certain level of sales, and will go into emergency mode if it falls short of those expectations. In the case of the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer crossover, General Motors has a quite different challenge to overcome. The issue with the...
CarsDayton Daily News

GM to offer electric vehicle drivers access to 60,000 plugs in US, Canada

General Motors wants to make America’s transition to electric vehicles as seamless as possible. So the automaker on Wednesday announced several steps it is taking to making charging EVs easy. First, GM said it signed agreements to partner with seven charging networks to offer customers access to 60,000 plugs in...
Carsaftermarketnews.com

Elgin Offers OE Lifter, Guide Assemblies For GM LS Engines

Elgin Industries, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of engine and chassis components, has introduced Elgin PRO-STOCK genuine original equipment valve lifter and guide assemblies for General Motors LS Series engines equipped with Active Fuel Management technology. Available now through leading engine parts distributors, these pre-assembled sets (#HLG-7011FRA) feature the same parts...
CarsCarscoops

Hyundai To Kill Its 5.0-Liter V8 By The End Of The Year

Hyundai will soon axe its 5.0-liter naturally aspirated ‘Tau’ V8 engine as the flagship Genesis G90 sedan switches to forced induction. AutoDaum reports that when Genesis unveils the next-gen G90 later this year, it will ditch the current model’s 5.0-liter V8 and instead use the new 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 found in other models such as the GV80. Kia also stopped offering the K9 with the same engine earlier this year.
CarsCNET

Is a hybrid, electric or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle right for you?

Electrification is for the masses, these days. Gone are the times when hybrids were simply a niche idea. Today, so many forms of hybrids and full-blown electric cars are on sale ready to earn a spot in your driveway. Across the board, each of them have a similar goal: efficiency and reduced-emissions driving. It's an excellent time to be shopping for these kinds of cars, simply because there are so many great choices.
Businesstorquenews.com

How Daimler Unintentionally Subsidizes Tesla Giga Berlin

Daimler unintentionally supplies Tesla Giga Berlin with top engineers thanks to generous severance payments. Daimler has set up generous severance pay programs as part of a savings program with which the car manufacturer wants to cut around 10,000 jobs. Business Insider spoke to former Daimler engineers who have received severance...
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2022 Hyundai Tucson 2.5L Is Dazzling but Slow

Following several months of record-setting sales in the United States, we imagine the vibe at Hyundai's American headquarters is pretty celebratory. After all, the Korean brand is currently churning out compelling and distinctive new or updated models at a rapid pace, with the redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson the latest example of its impressive execution and edgy designs.
Economygmauthority.com

GM Investing To Build New Ultium Platform In China

In August 2020, General Motors announced an ambitious plan to roll out its latest electrification technologies in China, the world’s largest automotive market. This includes the adoption of the BEV3 electrical architecture and the innovative Ultium battery system, which will support 40 percent of the company’s product launches by 2025. Now, GM is taking an important step to manufacture the new Ultium EV platform in the Asian country.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Truck Talk: Hydrogen rising edition

This week we explore evidence that may soon demand a verdict on hydrogen as a transportation fuel, plus highlights from companies doing what they can to get on the right side of the business viability that Lordstown Motors said may elude the electric pickup truck startup. Time to get serious.
SlashGear

Apple car team picks up former BMW and Canoo EV expert

Apple has quietly hired a former BMW EV exec to the Apple car project, with Ulrich Kranz joining a growing roster of electric vehicle talent as the Cupertino company gets more serious about transportation. Kranz is no stranger to Apple, or to electrification, having also co-founded EV startup Canoo and, before that, spent a brief stint at Faraday Future.