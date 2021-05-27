Katie Thurston Gets A Surprise Visit From Blake Moynes In New 'Bachelorette' Trailer — See The Clip

With Katie Thurston's Bachelorette stint only one week away, ABC released a new promo clip with a familiar face.

In the trailer, former contestant Blake Moynes showed up outside Thurston's balcony with a boombox. The 30-year-old previously competed for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' hearts.

"Oh, my God, it's Blake," Thurston, said in the clip when she spotted Moynes.

The new trailer promised "surprises" and "scandals" with plenty of makeout scenes and a shot of an ambulance. In one clip, contestant Karl Smith said he "didn’t come here for the bromance. I came here for followers."

At one point Thurston hinted an early exit. "I’m done," she said and stormed off. "Someone book my flight home."

"Well this got intense real fast 👀 😳," Thurston commented on Instagram.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the upcoming season.

"OMG BLAKE?????!!!" one fan noted.

"Can’t wait to watch. And Blake showed up for her," another said.

"OMG IM CRYING BLAKE," a third fan said.

Source: KATIE THURSTON/INSTAGRAM; BLAKE MOYNES/INSTAGRAM

Moynes is not the first former contestant to join another season. Heather Martin joined Thurston on Matt James' season of The Bachelor after she appeared on the show in 2019 to try win over Colton Underwood.

Moynes was confirmed to be on the show in April by Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on the "Almost Famous" podcast. "A lot of you were speculating because of his silence on social media over the last week or so that perhaps he joined the season," Iaconetti said at the time. "We here exclusively have got the pictures to prove it. We did it. We confirmed it."

"Ashley crawled underneath the gate, walked through the resort, grabbed a couple of iPhone photos and came back to the studio just to give us this update," Higgins explained.

Iaconetti suspected that Moynes was "probably entering after the third rose ceremony," based on when he appeared on set.

Former Bachelorette winner Zac Clark told Us Weekly the same month that Moynes deserved to find The One.

"Blake is a good dude. … I can’t speak to [his appearance on set], but I think at the end of the day, no matter who Blake ends up with is going to be a lucky gal because he’s got a huge heart," Clark said.

Meanwhile, Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be making their hosting debut as they fill in for Chris Harrison. The Bachelor host temporarily stepped back from the franchise earlier this year.

The Bachelorette season 17 premieres on ABC Monday, June 7.