Police release photos of possible witnesses to Deshayla Harris' murder at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for the public's assistance in identifying four possible witnesses to the homicide of Deshayla Harris.

Police are saying if anyone recognizes the unique apparel in the photographs above and below, it may assist investigators identify potential witnesses.

"Officers that night weren't able to document the names and contact information of every single person that was there, and through their work and through talking to people, these are the people that investigators have realized we don't know who they are. We don't have any contact information for them, and we'd really like to talk to them," said MPO Linda Kuehn with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The 28-year-old, who starred in season 17 the reality show "Bad Girls Club," was shot and killed during a violent night at the Oceanfront on March 26 that left eight people wounded and another man dead.

"We don't have definitive identifying photos or videos of the shooter... these investigations are big puzzles with a lot of pieces and just trying to get all the pieces and make sure they fit to be able to solve it," said Kuehn.

Police stress that the individuals are not suspects in the case and they don’t believe they were involved in the shooting.

"We just want to know who they are so we can speak to them. They can reach out to us and talk to our investigators so that they can have all the information they possibly can to be able to solve this case," said Kuehn.

On April 30, police provided an update saying surveillance video, eyewitness statements and other evidence "continue to indicate that Deshayla Harris was struck by gunfire exchanged between groups of individuals."

They say that evidence indicates her death happened "several minutes" before a VBPD officer fatally shot 25-year-old Lynch.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

