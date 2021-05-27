Interactive Horror-Comedy Show ‘The Dark Room’ Announces 50-Hour Charity Stream

It’s easy to state that horror comedies tend to be hilarious and over the top, or they sink horribly and don’t really end up being thought of as that great. At first look, Werewolves Within does appear as though it might one of those that might get a bit goofy after a while and become more or less a movie in which the monsters look like something that was taken out of the bargain bin at a Halloween store, but upon further inspection, it appears as though it might be kind of interesting. The idea is that no one really knows who’s a monster and who’s human, which is only exacerbated by the fact that there’s already a divide between the townsfolk thanks to the inclusion of a pipeline that people have been arguing over. That sounds a bit familiar, as do a few moments within the trailer that speak of ‘woke’ thinking. But the rest of the trailer does make the movie sound interesting enough to give it a look since the beast threatening the town makes a few moves that are rather intelligent for something that’s supposed to be a maddened beast, such as destroying the transformers that keep the town powered. As the townsfolk, those who don’t get attacked and savaged right away, make their way to the local inn, things begin to worsen as a storm rolls in, and the inability to trust each other starts to spread among the group, as one might think it would. This could be something that’s intriguing enough to sit down and watch, especially since the werewolf movies of the past couple of decades haven’t always been this simple. A lot of movies go over the top quickly and don’t come back down until it’s too late, but with an injection of comedy, this movie could possibly be one of the more impressive werewolf movies.