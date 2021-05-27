Cancel
Interactive Horror-Comedy Show ‘The Dark Room’ Announces 50-Hour Charity Stream

By Mike Diver
 17 days ago

Nothing quite says "charity" like "gruelling endurance stream", does it? From 8pm (BST) on May 28, John Robertson will be running his celebrated interactive stage-cum-gaming show, The Dark Room, in support of NHS Charities Together, Refuge - which deals with domestic violence matters - and the youth homelessness charity Centrepoint.

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry's biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

