Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Over the last year, the healthcare industry—known for being slow in technology adoption—has been forced to embrace digitization. Whether it’s doctors delivering diagnoses via telemedicine platforms, or patients being remotely monitored with IoT solutions, healthcare is exploring newfound benefits of integrating technology into its practices. With expanded technological capabilities, however, comes more data. And that means that the disparate players in the industry must collaborate to get the maximum value out of the available data. Though not widespread, there have already been several examples of this type of collaboration in the context of the pandemic too.