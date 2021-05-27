A bad fit: Why you should care about Sunk Costs
Humans are often irrational. One of my favorite irrationalities relates to sunk costs. Even economists like myself get tripped up by these on occasion. Basically, a sunk cost is an outlay of cash/ time/ effort that you cannot get back. Ergo, it should be irrelevant in any decision thereafter. We should be able to be able to pick the best path forward based on current circumstances and not on past actions. A non-business example we can all relate to is continuing to wear an ill-fitting pair of shoes to “get some of your money’s worth,” before coming to your senses and buying a pair that does not destroy your toes.www.bizjournals.com