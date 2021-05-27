A bad fit: Why you should care about Sunk Costs

In a sellers’ market, some homeowners might be tempted to try to sell their house on their own (known as For Sale By Owner, or FSBO) instead of working with a real estate professional. When the inventory of homes for sale is as low as it is today, it may feel like buyers are eager to snatch up virtually any house that comes to market. This perception makes it even more tempting to FSBO. As a result, some sellers think selling their house on their own will be a breeze and will save them a ton of money. Let’s talk about why this decision may actually cost you more in the long run.