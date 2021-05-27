What We Know About Matthew Perry Quitting Cameo

Matthew Perry decided to quit Cameo just before the "Friends" reunion aired on HBO Max on Thursday, according to Page Six. The 51-year-old actor, who played Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom, had previously been using the platform to sell 20-second, personalized messages to fans for $999 each. "Matthew thank you for those perfect words of encouragement, know that I will be using them a lot to lift me up when I feel like I can't do it anymore," one fan wrote in a review on his Cameo page. "You are an inspiration and a blessing as you make me laugh so much. My medicine." Now, users can no longer request videos from the actor. Instead, his page reads, "notify me when available."