Rock Paper Scissors

I have a new nephew in the family. I wasn’t sure what to get them for a present since this was their 5th child. I figured an heirloom quality rocking horse would be a neat gift. I can’t take credit for the design: Kay Bojesen was a dutch woodworker/designer and was known for her rocking horses. Her design really caught my eye. This was my first time doing a curved lamination. Overall the build went smoothly. I got stuck trying to figure out the angles on the bottom of the legs. After thinking about the cut for about 2 days, I finally figured out that the answer was quite simple. The only problem I ran into was the router template bit tore the ears off (fortunately I was able to fix it and it is pretty difficult to see). It is small and the seat stands at 12”. Hopefully he will grow quickly so he can use soon.