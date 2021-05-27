Cancel
Restaurants

Rock Paper Scissors

By Marybeth Bizjak, Photography by Mike Battey
Sacramento Magazine
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRO SHAM BEAUX might seem like a funny name for a natural wine bar. But it actually makes perfect sense, according to co-owner Trevor Easter. Say you and your friend can’t decide whether to order the Onda Brava rosé or the Ameztoi txakolina: Instead of flipping a coin, just play rock paper scissors (aka ro sham bo). “It’s a fun name, and a little bit of a riddle,” Easter says. That whimsy extends to the bar-snack menu, which includes a gussied-up version of Cheez Whiz. 2413 J St.; (916) 365-1216; roshambeauxbar.com.

www.sacmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Paper Scissors#Food Drink#Onda#Cheez Whiz
