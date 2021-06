“It is always something new; that is the constant,” explains Lauren Shapiro about designing costumes for “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” For our recent webchat, she adds, “Every time something pops up, I stop and think if we have something like that and we have to get it because we’ve never done this before. The show is really good at keeping things fresh and interesting. I always read the email and go, ‘what in the world is it this time? What am I going to have to come up with this time?’” Watch the exclusive video interview above.